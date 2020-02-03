© Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Sun/Postmedia Network



Shooting scene spanned multiple floors

Local councillor calls for an end to 'ghost hotels'

Toronto police have identified the three men who died after gunfire erupted inside a downtown condo building on Friday night.Police were called to the area of 85 Queens Wharf Rd., located near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.Officers arrived to find multiple people shot inside a condo complex."Two were pronounced dead at the scene. One was transported to hospital via emergency run but succumbed to his injuries. A fourth was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is being treated in hospital right now," Acting Det.-Sgt. Henri Marsman told reporters at the scene Saturday."The fifth person was treated at the scene and is cooperating with investigators."The male victim who remains in hospital 20 years old, Marsman said.Li said police are not disclosing which of the three men are believed to be the shooters. Nor did he have any immediate information about the relationship between the men.Two guns related to the shooting have been recovered by police at the scene, Li said.He said the investigation remains ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.Police confirmed that the incident started inside a 32nd floor unit that was being rented through Airbnb.The shooting occurred inside the condo unit and in the adjacent hallway, Li said.Police said the men who were shot had gathered at the unit for a party.He urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Friday night to come forward and speak to police."We are actively looking for witnesses to help us figure out who was responsible for this particular homicide," Saunders said. "Anyone who was in the area of the condo complexes in the area of Bathurst and Lake Shore, if they saw or heard anything please contact the Toronto Police Service."Mayor John Tory issued a written statement on Saturday, calling the deadly shooting "completely unacceptable" and "brazen.""I join Chief Saunders in encouraging anyone with information to help solve this case to contact police," Tory's statement read."The city's community crisis response program has been mobilized to support the neighbourhood in the wake of this tragic incident. These latest gun murders will not stop my determination to work with our police and all governments to combat gun violence in our city."Airbnb confirmed Saturday that the booking guest has been banned from the platform. The company said while no previous safety incidents have been reported at the listing connected to Friday night's shooting, it has been suspended pending further investigation."We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred in Toronto last night and our thoughts are with all who have been impacted -- including the victims and their loved ones as well as the neighbouring residents," Airbnb spokesperson Lindsey Scully said in a written statement issued Saturday afternoon."We are in close coordination with Toronto Police Services to offer our full support of their investigation into this senseless gun violence. We have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour, and we ban both party houses and unauthorized parties on our platform."The letter said that the board and management have discussed short-term rentals many times before, but many owners have been in favour of maintaining short-term rentals in the past.However in light of the incident, a new rule will be drafted banning rentals of less than three months at the building, the letter said.Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents the ward of Spadina-Fort York, called the shooting "brutal" and "tragic.""Our community is in shock," Cressy said at the scene Saturday. "In a city like ours we should not see shootings like this."She said while the city has introduced fairly stringent rules on short-term rentals, some Airbnb hosts continue to appeal the rules, hampering the city's enforcement efforts.Fueser reinforced Cressy's call for Airbnb to work with the City of Toronto in the interim."The start we really need to see is while the appeals process is playing out for Airbnb to voluntarily de-list the ghost hotels that are operating in Ontario and Toronto," she said."I think that would go a long way towards ensuring the safety of neighbourhoods and visitors for that matter."