© Rob Gilles/AP



More human remains have been discovered in the Toronto ravine behind a home that the alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business.DS Hank Idsinga told reporters on Thursday that the remains had been found with the help of K-9 units and had been sent to forensic authorities."We haven't identified what the remains are or who they belonged to," Idsinga said.McArthur, 66, isPolice have found the remains of seven of the men inside of planters at the property.The victims have been identified as Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.An eighth man, Majeed Kayhan, is still missing.Police have searched more than 100 sites throughout the city, but all of the remains discovered to date were found at the same home in Toronto's Leaside neighborhood.Idsinga said identifying the newly discovered remains could take months depending on their condition and the testing required.Police will continue excavating the ravine for at least another week.McArthur's case is scheduled to return to court on 23 July.