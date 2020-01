Not only are volcanoes melting the ice in Antarctica, previous studies show that underwater volcanoes (not humans) are melting ice in the Arctic. Outlined in red is West Antarctica's subglacial Marie Byrd bedrock mantle plume "hotspot". Red shading shows West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) thinning from 1992 to 2017 (credit research study to NASA, mantle plume outline by J. Kamis).(1) One study, entitled " Evidence of an active volcanic heat source beneath the Pine Island Glacier ", proves that the Pine Island Glacier of West Antarctica is, not man-made global warming. See National Science Foundation's press release here "Our finding ofhighlights the need to understand subglacial volcanism, its interaction with the marine margins and its potential role in the future stability of the WAIS," the researchers write in the Nature Communications article.They also note that, which is adjacent to the Pine Island Glacier.(2) A different study entitled "Bedrock in West Antarctica rising at a surprisingly rapid rate" shows thatKamis contends that the high elevation rise rate of this plume region is the result of geothermal bottom melting of the ice column and upward bulging of the bedrock, not post-glacial rebound.Additional information concerning the geologically active Marie Byrd bedrock mantle plume "hotspot" andat these previous Climate Change Dispatch articles (see here here , and here ).(3) Yet a third study, entitled "New study suggests surprising wrinkle in the history of West Antarctic Ice Sheet" , proves thatThis is an event that obviously pre-dates human involvement. Additionally, neither this study or other previous studies have found evidence that the giant East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) retreated during the same ancient time frame.This strongly indicates that ancient ice melting of the WAIS isfrom geographically specific geological features and not worldwide atmospheric global warming.It's difficult, if not impossible, for atmospheric warming to significantly melt the WAIS while not melting the adjacent EAIS."By combining the data and conclusions of three brand new research studies with very telling older research studies and previous CCD articles, it becomes very clear that melting of West Antarctica's Ice Sheet is the result of bedrock geothermal heat flow, not atmospheric global warming," Kamis concludes."Climate scientists strongly advocating the theory of the global warming to explain the WAIS melting should broaden their research and analyzation process to include the impact of geological forces, like subglacial volcanoes.""It's time for all of us to help these well-intentioned scientists achieve this goal."See entire article:See National Science Foundation's press release, entitled "Previously unsuspected volcanic activity confirmed under West Antarctic Ice Sheet at Pine Island Glacier"Also see "Underwater volcanoes melting Arctic Ice, says geologist."Thanks to Benjamin Napier for these links