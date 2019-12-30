Puppet Masters
US strikes Kataib Hezbollah HQ in Iraq and two targets in Syria - UPDATES
RT
Sun, 29 Dec 2019 18:57 UTC
The US carried out "defensive strikes" against the supposed Kataib Hezbollah facilities on Sunday, US officials told Reuters. The targets included weapons storage locations and command and control stations, and F-15 fighter jets were used in the attack. Three locations near Qaim, on the Iraq/Syria border, and two locations in Syria were hit.
Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that the strikes were a "response to repeated Kataib Hezbollah attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces." Reuters' military sources said that at least 18 militiamen were killed in the strikes, including at least four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders.
Two days earlier, the same Kataib Hezbollah fighters and their Iraqi Shia allies were blamed by US officials for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, some 250 miles east of Qaim. The rocket barrage killed an American contractor and wounded several US troops.
Kataib Hezbollah is an Iraqi paramilitary group, but is financially supported by Iran. Its allies in the so-called Popular Mobilization Forces were first deployed by the Iraqi government to combat Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) jihadists in 2014, but the government has since struggled to bring them under the command of the Iraqi military.
The rocket attack inflamed anti-Iran sentiment in the US, with Republican Senator Tom Cotton (Arkansas) warning that "Tehran ought to face swift and severe consequences" for its alleged involvement. Responding to similar attacks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened Iran earlier this month with a "decisive US response" should they continue.
Iran's involvement, however, has not been conclusively established.
Comment: The Iraqi government is not pleased, to say the least. President Salih called the attacks "unacceptable" and "damaging". He said:
"This contradicts our agreements. It is harmful to Iraq and is unacceptable," Salih was quoted as saying. The president was also said to have characterised the attacks as being inconsistent with the security agreements between the two countries.Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, described the US attacks as a "dangerous aggravation which endangers the security of Iraq and the region," Iraqi media reported. PM Mahdi's office described the attacks as "an unacceptable vicious assault that will have dangerous consequences". He is also reported to have said: "We have previously confirmed our rejection of any unilateral action by the coalition forces or any other forces inside Iraq, and we consider it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region."
Mahdi's statement highlights the uneasy relationship between militias like Kataib Hezbollah and the Iraqi government. Together with a smattering of other mostly Shiite militias, the group was sanctioned by the Iraqi government to fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) from 2014 onwards. However, despite Mahdi referring to them as "Iraqi armed forces," efforts to bring these 'Popular Mobilization Forces' under the command of the Iraqi military have only been partially successful.Tehran called the strikes an act of terrorism:
Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, acknowledged that some of these groups have carried out "illegal practices," but condemned the US airstrike. Sistani said on Monday that "the Iraqi authorities alone are entitled to deal with these practices and take the necessary measures to prevent them."
Mahdi's government has yet to announce its official position on Sunday's strikes and its future relationships, both with militia groups like Kataib Hezbollah and with the United States. Following a meeting of the Iraqi National Security Council on Monday, Baghdad announced that its relationship with the US is now up for "review."
"US military aggression against Iraq and Iraqi forces is direct evidence of US terrorism, [Tehran] condemns it", Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.Meanwhile, Esper and Pompeo are taking a victory lap:
"With these attacks, the United States has shown its strong support for terrorism and disregard for the sovereignty of countries, and must accept responsibility for the consequences of this unlawful act".
Top national security advisers told President Donald Trump that the air raids against Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria were a total success - and briefed him on 'other' ways to punish Iran for the alleged attacks on US interests.Naturally Netanyahu is pleased:
"We will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy," US State Secretary Mike Pompeo declared, standing beside Defense Secretary Mark Esper at a press event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
The Pentagon chief in the meantime said the Sunday strikes were successful and that officials discussed 'other options' with Trump.
Earlier in the day, US F-15 fighter jets struck three Kataib Hezbollah targets at Qaim near the Syrian border, and two in Syria. According to the Shiite militia group, at least 25 of their fighters were killed and nearly three dozen injured in the strikes. Washington accuses the group of "repeated attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces."
Pompeo threatened Tehran earlier this month with a "decisive US response" should its sponsored militias continue their attacks on US forces, even though Iran's involvement has not been conclusively proven. On Friday, as if on cue, the latest rocket attack on a base near Kirkuk killed an American contractor and injured several US troops.
Facing the increasing possibility of a proxy war between Washington and Tehran breaking out on his soil, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called an emergency meeting of his security council on Sunday night.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and congratulated him on an important US action against Iran and its regional proxies," the statement said.Some reports on the results of the attack, from Moon of Alabama:
The results of the air strikes were devastating:See also: Rocket attack on Iraqi base kills US civilian contractor, multiple servicemen injuredElijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai - 6:20 UTC · Dec 30, 2019The al-Qaem/al-Bukamal border station is the only open one between Iraq and Syria which is not under U.S. control. The U.S. was furious when the Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdul Mahdi allowed it to be established. It was previously attacked by Israel which had launched its assault from a U.S. air force base in east Syria.
32 killed and 45 wounded the count of #US violent aggression on #Iraq security forces brigades 45 and 46 last night on a military position established to counter-attack and raid #ISIS remnant at al-Qaem, the borders between Iraq and Syria.TØM CΛT @TomtheBasedCat - 6:11 UTC · Dec 29, 2019The dead include Abu Ali Madiniyah, the commander of the 1st battalion of the 45th Brigade.
It wasn't just Hezbollah Battalions members who were affected, there are also wounded among the ranks of the Missiles Forces / Rocket Battalion which is considered a separate unit apart from the numbered brigades.
Get you **** together Iraq, otherwise you are just cannon fodder. Pantsir, Tor-M2, Buk-M2 etc.