© Yasser Al-Zayat/AFP via Getty Images



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin,"If the context is right, I am, of course, also ready to meet with President Putin," Stoltenberg told DPA news agency in an interview published Monday, stressing that dialogue is important "especially when things are difficult."Stoltenberg's offer for talks comes as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, founded in 1949, is struggling to reconcile conflicts between its 29 members on issues ranging from military action in Syria to defense spending to how to deal with Russia., which have been strained since Moscow invaded and annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.NATO's Stoltenberg told DPA. "But even without an improved relationship with Russia, we need to manage a difficult relationship with Russia."The idea of a softer stance on Moscow has alarmed some NATO members, particularly those who spent decades in the Soviet sphere of influence.