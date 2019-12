"I think mankind is doomed to extinction," Andrés Petroselli, better known as 'Cobre', told me.Petroselli, an Argentinian muralist, has traveled around the United States of America putting up giant murals of famous people. There's a giant Quincy Jones mural in Chicago, Frank Sinatra's big blue eyes dominate a Brooklyn street, a mournful Robin Williams used to peer into San Diego, before being demolished, and a leering Michael Jackson is splashed across a storefront in Los Angeles.Even though he's put up murals from his native Argentina, where giant Gandhis and Frida Kahlos look down on passerby, to Lafayette, Indiana, and across Spain, he's deeply concerned about global warming.That's why he spent seven days working on a giant eight story mural of Greta Thunberg in San Francisco."The sprays I use are eco-friendly, and most of the paint is hand-painted with a roller," Petroselli told The Art Newspaper . Based on his Instagram account, the Argentinian artist has a preference for Montana Colors' aerosol cans. The Spanish company manufactures its paints in a European factory before shipping them to America.Montana Colors is loved for its vivid colors, but it's a boutique company founded by graffiti artists that boasts of filling and sealing each can by hand. The Argentinian muralist could have used a local and lower quality paint, but that would have gotten in the way of his technique and hyper-realistic style.According to Petroselli, the Thunberg mural used "about 5 gallons of acrylic and about 80 spray cans."A gallon of paint is estimated to emit 29 kilograms of CO2. That would make for 145 CO2e in emissions from the Thunberg mural. The impact of the spray cans can be trickier to estimate. But sizable.Petroselli however claims that the spray cans will be recycled into an environmentalist sculpture.And yet, the muralist insisted to Front Page Magazine that, "The climate crisis doesn't affect my work, it affects my life and the future of my son."He wants to amplify Greta's message, but his technique is to splash paint across eight stories of mid-rise building near Union Square. But did amplifying her message really require layer after layer, the hyper-realistic rendering of each curl of parted hair and the points of texture in her sweater?The Greta Thunberg mural is promoting many things, but saving the planet isn't one of them.One Atmosphere has been raising money to fund "art celebrating climate activists". The Thunberg mural is meant to be the first of a number of paintings of environmentalists.The eight-story image of Greta Thunberg (though some San Francisco locals have claimed that it really resembles Vladimir Putin in braids) went up on the Native Sons building which houses the August Hall nightclub. The dedication was accompanied by a rendition of Fanfare for Greta for Symphonic Brass and Timpani by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Brass Ensemble.If you really believe that every car trip is risking the destruction of the planet, why would you transport a brass band around San Francisco's clogged streets to commemorate the occasion of a giant mural?Does the apocalypse really need a brass band?"Climate change is real," Petroselli told the San Francisco Chronicle. Meanwhile he, like Thunberg, flies around the country and the world.Mankind is doomed to extinction. Might as well paint some murals, invite a brass band, and enjoy the decline. If you really believe that the planet is doomed, why not cash in, and throw a party?Greta Thunberg is skipping school and traveling around the world. There are giant murals of her.If you're Greta, what's not to like about that?But few can aspire to the asceticism that truly believing in environmental dogma would require. There's no fun in preparing for an apocalypse if you can't paint a giant mural and invite a brass band.If mankind is self-doomed by its innate evil, then that's the only way to justify throwing a party.The end of all life on earth adds spice to life. It manufactures and eliminates purpose. If we're all doomed, we can skip school, paint giant murals, throw fake blood at buildings, and end freedom.The apocalypse is the party and the party is the apocalypse.Greta Thunberg's message is that the planet can't and won't be saved because people are terrible. The message has been cheerfully received because environmentalism isn't really idealistic, it's nihilistic.The giant murals will go up. The brass bands will play. And the world conferences will go on.Money will be spent like there's no tomorrow. Nations and cities will bankrupt themselves. And the money will go to the true believers in the end. Despite the warnings of doom, no actual provisions will be made for drought, for fires, and for actual natural disasters. Why bother? We're all going to die.California is a typical example. Its water management is terrible. Its forestry management is even worse. These, not climate change, are the causes of the droughts and fires its leadership cites as climate change catastrophes. But it's easier to blame the planet and all of humanity, than to actually be responsible.Its economic plans are imaginary. There are disease outbreaks in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Union Square, near the Greta mural, is one of the worst spots on San Francisco's infamous 'poop map'.But it doesn't matter. The apocalypse is coming anyway.Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism.