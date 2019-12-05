© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch



Germany said it is expelling two Russian diplomatsOn Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae for not sufficiently participating in the investigation,into the murder of a man, named in the statement as Tornike K., who was gunned down in Berlin's Tiergarten Park in August.The ministry stressed that immediate cooperation from Russia "remains crucial" because the investigation has been taken over by the Prosecutor General's Office.Tornike K. was named in German media as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, 40, and described as a Georgian national of Chechen origin.Citing Tornike K's friends and associates, RFE/RL reported that the man led a company of a "few dozen fighters" and fought alongside notorious warlord Shamil Basayev, who masterminded numerous terrorist attacks on Russian soldiers and civilians. Basayev was killed by Russian security forces in 2006. Around that time Tornike K. reportedly returned to Georgia.Tornike K. fled to Germany in 2015, after reportedly surviving an assassination attempt in Tbilisi, Georgia. He then applied for asylum but failed to receive it.