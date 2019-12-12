Society's Child
Church of Sweden unveils altarpiece of paradise featuring gay couples and transgender serpent - UPDATE
RT
Mon, 02 Dec 2019 00:47 UTC
The controversial work of art is not new. Photographer and artist Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin painted it in 2012 and tried to donate it to the Skara Cathedral just before the church was preparing to conduct the first same-sex wedding in its 1,000-year history.
The openly lesbian artist, who has a history of blending religious imagery with pro-minority activism, said at the time that she wanted to test if the Church of Sweden was as gay-friendly as it claimed to be when it embraced same-sex marriage in 2009. The Skara Cathedral politely declined the gift, saying it was about political activism and not faith.
But over seven years have passed, and now Wallin has got her way, even if it isn't in her home city. St. Paul's Church in Malmo accepted the painting called "Paradise" as its new altarpiece and unveiled it on Sunday, the first day of Advent. Helena Myrstener, the pastor, said that "history was written" in the hanging of the "LGBT altarpiece" as she tweeted a photo of the painting.
Wallin's reimagining of paradise was inspired by one of the works by Renaissance master Lucas Cranach the Elder. The artist/activist said she wanted to show that, since the beginning of time, the place for gay people was in paradise rather than hell. The modern interpretation interestingly seems more prudish in terms of nudity than the 16th century originals as both "lesbian Eves" have their breasts covered by leaves rather than concealing only their genitals, as is traditional.
But it's probably not because the artist has problems with nudity. After all, her most famous photo exhibition - the 2012 Bible-inspired "Ecce Homo" - featured an image portraying the baptism of Jesus with the model standing for Christ having his penis fully exposed.
The Church of Sweden, the state Church of the Scandinavian country until 2000 and still by far its largest denomination, prides itself on embracing a laundry list of woke agendas. Despite this, Swedes have been leaving the Church in record numbers lately, according to surveys.
Judging by some comments on social media, the new altarpiece won't help much with stopping the exodus. "The politization has gone too far," one member commented on the news as she announced leaving the Church. Another one said that while there were plenty of enlightened priests in the Church of Sweden, radicals from a "PC-pack" have turned it into their own arena.
Comment:
UPDATE 12/12/2019: Peak inclusivity madness. St. Paul's Church in Malmo relocated part the altarpiece, not because of the outrage of traditional parishioners, because the snake was depicted as transgender, which they feared would be offensive.
After two weeks of deliberation, a church in Sweden decided that a newly-acquired LGBT-friendly painting was too problematic to serve as its altarpiece. Its depiction of Adam and Eve as two same-sex couples was not the issue.
The St. Paul's Church in the southern city of Malmo accepted the painting as its altarpiece on the first day of Advent two weeks ago. The artwork by Swedish photographer and artist Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin was meant to symbolize inclusivity. It predictably generated a lot of buzz, attracting both praise and controversy online.
The pastor, however, had an issue with the serpent that tempted Adam and Eve to try the forbidden fruit. In the painting, it was depicted as a transgender person. "The serpent traditionally symbolizes evil, and turning it into a transgender person can mean that a transgender person is evil or is the devil," Svensson explained.
"The Church of Sweden certainly cannot stand by that."
Furthermore, the painting contains apples, a Biblical symbol of knowledge, the pastor added. This invites a question about the kind of knowledge the painting portrays, along with "so many different interpretations" that make the imagery problematic, Svensson said.
Reader Comments
I want to know what is going on in the bottom left hand corner with dogs (cats?) and the dude sitting down between the priest on the left and the gay male couple on the left?
And, the man up a tree dressed as a women is in the character of Satan? I guess we all hate those types right?
[Link] You've seriously got to have a sense of humor here.
"Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer — so I wasn't lying — and we are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive."
"But over seven years have passed, and now Wallin has got her way, even if it isn't in her home city. St. Paul's Church in Malmo accepted the painting called "Paradise" as its new altarpiece and unveiled it on Sunday, the first day of Advent."Don't bend over for the hymn book.
Another one said that while there were plenty of enlightened priests in the Church of Sweden, ...Well, enlightened priest obviously translates to "follower of the Light Bearer ", a.k.a. Lucifer .
Thanks for sh aring quote Codis!
This so called "art" is complete trash in my opinion and I am myself an artist. Not to mention the Egyptian style headpiece on the right, and possibly more hidden symbolism that one could possibly discover if analized this piece more. I just don't even want to look at it it hurts my eyes.