Obesity is a significant part of the story.

Death rates from suicide, drug overdoses, liver disease and dozens of other causes have been rising over the past decade for young and middle-aged adults, driving down overall life expectancy in the United States for three consecutive years, according to a strikingly bleak study published Tuesday that looked at the past six decades of mortality data.The report , published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, was immediately hailed by outside researchers for its comprehensive treatment of a still-enigmatic trend: the reversal of historical patterns in longevity.Despite spending more on health care than any other country, the United States has seen increasing mortality and falling life expectancy for people age 25 to 64, who should be in the prime of their lives. In contrast, other wealthy nations have generally experienced continued progress in extending longevity. Although earlier research emphasized rising mortality among non-Hispanic whites in the United States, the broad trend detailed in this study cuts across gender, racial and ethnic lines.The findings are sure to fuel political debate about causes and potential solutions because the geography of rising death rates overlaps to a significant extent with states and regions that are hotly contested in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election."It's supposed to be going down, as it is in other countries," said the lead author of the report, Steven H. Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University. "The fact that that number is climbing, there's something terribly wrong."He said many factors are at play.The 33,000 excess deaths are an estimate based on the number of all-cause midlife deaths from 2010 to 2017 that would be expected if mortality was unchanged vs. the number of deaths actually recorded by medical examiners.The all-cause death rate — meaning deaths per 100,000 people — rose 6 percent from 2010 to 2017 among working-age people in the United States.Increasing midlife mortality began among whites in 2010, Hispanics in 2011 and African Americans in 2014, the study states.Outside researchers praised the study for knitting together so much research into a sweeping look at U.S. mortality trends."This report has universal relevance. It has broad implications for all of society," said Howard Koh, a professor of public health at Harvard University who was not part of the research team.The report reveals a broad erosion in health, with no single "smoking gun," said Ellen Meara, a professor at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice.The JAMA report looked at life expectancy and mortality across the country from 1959 through 2017. Final life expectancy numbers for 2018 will be released soon by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The general trend:There are some factors that manifest themselves only gradually, such as the effects of smoking. For example, in the late 1960s and early '70s, cigarette companies aggressively marketed to women, and the health effects of that push may not show up for decades.Princeton professors Anne Case and Angus Deaton, whose much-publicized report in 2015 highlighted the death rates in middle-aged whites, published a paper in 2017 pointing to a widening gap in health associated with levels of education, a trend dating to the 1970s.She declined to comment on the new report."These kids are acquiring obesity in their early teen years, sometimes under the age of 10," said S. Jay Olshansky, a professor of public health at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "When they get up into their 20s, 30s and 40s, they're carrying the risk factors of obesity that were acquired when they were children. We didn't see that in previous generations.""This isn't a one-time phenomenon," he added. "It's going to echo through time."Joel Achenbach covers science and politics for the National desk. He has been a staff writer for The Post since 1990.