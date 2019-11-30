© Getty Images



It was lucky for the New York Times and the Washington Post that they did not uncover the Pentagon Papers or the Watergate Scandal in this unhappy age. They would have found themselves mercilessly beset by 'citizen journalists' denouncing them as tools of the Soviet Kremlin or the Red Chinese.Perhaps the same self-appointed guardians of rectitude would also have gone through the past writings and sayings of the journalists involved, and found they were insufficiently loyal to the fashionable opinions of the time. It is a form of McCarthyism. And if you scoff at that, you have to ask yourself honestly if you would have recognized Joe McCarthy for what he was in his own time, or stood up to him, as so few actually did? How the junior senator for Wisconsin would have loved Twitter.What they could not have done, of course, would have been to refute the devastating stories which these great newspapers brought into the daylight, with considerable courage. Because those stories were true. But even so, they might have frightened reporters and editors out of pursuing them. And in that case we would be living now in a darker and less truthful world.I frequently describe Mr Putin as a sinister tyrant. I have a consistent record of severe criticism of the Assad tyranny going back at least to 2001. This is more than the US and British governments, which now pose as his scourge, can say. The Blair government invited Mr Assad to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2002. In the same year, the US authorities kidnapped an innocent Canadian citizen, Maher Arar, who they accused of being a terrorist, and then rendered him to Damascus where he was beaten and kept in a pit by Assad's goons. At this time Assad was seen as a possible ally against Saddam. Who knows what he might be in the future? I don't care. I'll always think he is disgusting.The initial leak, which I published on Sunday, was swiftly confirmed as authentic (by the OPCW itself) to Reuters news agency. And there is a lot more where it came from.Journalists are not saints. I don't ask anyone's admiration for doing what I love doing anyway. Samuel Johnson called the trade 'Scribbling on the backs of advertisements' and there is no doubt that it is a good deal closer to Barnum and Bailey in spirit than it is to the austere truth of the philosophers. But the rougher parts help pay for the good bits.Luckily for me I have had the backing of people who know deep down that journalism must take risks to be any good. Someone had to say 'yes' to me when I headed off at short notice a few days ago, on my complicated way to a safe house somewhere in a major city on the European continent.It's what we all hoped we would eventually do in those first days of training as a reporter as we trudged to the flower shows, interviewed the survivors of 50 years of marriage, or sat in courts perfecting our shorthand as the shoplifters and the drunks passed before us. One day, this mundane stuff might put us on a night train, to, well, X, and — when we got there — put a story in our hands that would perhaps change the world for the better. It never crossed my mind at the time that other people, calling themselves journalists, would hate me for it.