Women's products maker Always is at the center of a fresh feminist v transgender skirmish, after caving in to trans activists' outrage and removing the 'discriminatory' Venus symbol from its packaging.The company will drop the universally recognized symbol from December, following an onslaught of tweets insisting that women aren't the only ones who menstruate.The decision may have appeased a handful of PC keyboard activists, but it has apparently enraged the bulk of the company's customer base - women, that is.Feminist campaigner Julie Bindel told the Mail on Sunday that the move is akin to "denying the existence" of women."We're now moving towards the total elimination of women's biology. The women's symbol has been used by feminists for decades.she added.