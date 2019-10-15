© UntitledGate

Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN.

I said I wasn't saying this was true, only that I wanted [Trump] to know both that it had been reported and that the reports were in many hands. I said media like CNN had them and were looking for a news hook. I said it was important that we not give them the excuse to write that the FBI has the material or [redacted] and that we were keeping it very close-hold.

February 14, 2017: "four current and former officials" tell the New York Times the Trump campaign had "repeated contacts" with Russian intelligence.

March 1, 2017: "Justice Department officials" tell the Washington Post Attorney General Jeff Sessions "spoke twice with Russia's ambassador" and did not disclose the contacts ahead of his confirmation hearing.

March 18, 2017: "people familiar with the matter" tell the Wall Street Journal that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to disclose a "contact" with a Russian at Cambridge University, an episode that "came to the notice of U.S. intelligence."

April 8, 2017, 2017: "law enforcement and other U.S. officials" tell the Washington Post the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge had ruled there was "probable cause" to believe former Trump aide Carter Page was an "agent of a foreign power."

April 13, 2017: a "source close to UK intelligence" tells Luke Harding at The Guardian that the British analog to the NSA, the GCHQ, passed knowledge of "suspicious interactions" between "figures connected to Trump and "known or suspected Russian agents" to Americans as part of a "routine exchange of information."

December 17, 2017: "four current and former American and foreign officials" tell the New York Times that during the 2016 campaign, an Australian diplomat named Alexander Downer told "American counterparts" that former Trump aide George Papadopoulos revealed "Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton.

April 13, 2018: "two sources familiar with the matter" tell McClatchy that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office has evidence Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was in Prague in 2016, "confirming part of [Steele] dossier."

November 27, 2018: a "well-placed source" tells Harding at The Guardian that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort met with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

January 19, 2019: "former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation" tell the New York Times the FBI opened an inquiry into the "explosive implications" of whether or not Donald Trump was working on behalf of the Russians.

