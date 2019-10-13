© Unknown



Hillary Clinton has retweeted a post by an NBC correspondent about 'atrocities' unleashed by Turkey's incursion in Syria, hinting it's all the fault of President Donald Trump. Twitter sent her down the memory lane.she tweeted Saturday night commenting on a tweet by NBC's Richard Engel who said US military officials are concerned Turkish offensive "opens the door to BOTH ethnic cleansing of Kurds and return of ISIS/Al-Qaeda."Some commenters were not impressed by the 'crocodile tears' and 'faux outrage', reminding the former Secretary of State"This entire horror in Syria wouldn't even be happening had it not been for you, Obama, Brennan and McCain arming, funding, training and empowering Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists in a fanatical push to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government," one wrote.It was under Clinton's tenure as Secretary of State that US led a NATO campaign against then Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi on the site of groups seeking to overthrow him. Libya plunged into chaos, with factions in Tripoli and Benghazi fighting each other, and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) found a fertile ground there.which saw the murder of four Americans, including US Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens,Trump has been bashed by both Democrats and Republicans for what they call the betrayal of Kurdish allies after Turkey started an operation in Northern Syria against Kurds who they consider terrorists with the help of allied militant groups. Ankara insists it wants to create "safe zones" for the return of refugees.