Welcome to another installment of 'In the News' (ITN), where your humble hosts at Objective:Health take a look at the headlines in health that are getting traction.

On this show we talk about a UK teen who ate nothing but processed food until he went deaf and blind! Also in the UK, students at a posh school are coming home hungry as the school enforces a vegetarian diet for all.

We also talk about an Armenian woman who cries solid crystals, Canadian teens swearing off having babies until the government 'does something' about climate change and the Swiss rally to prevent widespread implementation of 5G networks (God bless the Swiss!) and more.

Join us for a rousing discussion, and let us know what you think in the comments!


