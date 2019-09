© 'CC BY-SA 3.0 / Avi Ohayon



© REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun



Negotiators from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party are set to meet with their Blue and White Party counterparts Tuesday, with Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz set to meet President Reuven Rivlin later this week to try to hammer out a unity government, including the possible rotation of the prime minister's post.The late renowned kabbalist rabbi and mystic Yitzhak Kaduri may have predicted the current political impasse between Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Blue and White opponents, Israeli media have reported , citing a growing wave of messages on the subject being spread on social media.Although he was deeply versed in religious texts, Kaduri was not known to have published any religious articles or texts, but did allegedly leave a hand-written note , to be opened posthumously, in which he revealed the name of the Messiah, which he named as Yehoshua, or Jesus. The note was later challenged as a possible forgery by Orthodox Jewish believers.According to News1 , Kaduri's prophecy about political turmoil besetting Israel makes reference to Parsimon's Covenant, an ancient book by kabbalist Rabbi Sasson Hai Shoshani, which made reference to a period whenEerily, both contenders for the post of prime minister are named Benjamin - Benjamin Netanyahu and Benjamin 'Benny' Gantz.Following last week's vote, Gantz's Blue and White Party received 33 seats in the Knesset, compared to Likud's 31, but Netanyahu has received more recommendations, 55 compared to Gantz's 54, from Israel's 120 seat parliament. At the moment, neither party has enough support to form a coalition on its own, and President Reuven Rivlin has attempted to convince Likud and Blue and White to form a grand coalition government, including a rotating premiership. However, Blue and White has previously promised never to join a coalition with Likud so long as Prime Minister Netanyahu was recommended for indictment for alleged corruption.Online and among some religious believers, Kaduri's reported predictions were met with a mix of wonder and skepticism, with some users calling them "fascinating and scary," while others quipped that the prophecy indicated the coming of the Third Temple, i.e. the beginning of the Messianic age in which the messiah will return to Earth and bring about universal peace and brotherhood while casting out all evil.Moshe N, an aide to Kaduri's grandson and current Nahalat Yitzhak head Rabbi Yosef Kaduri, told the Israel Hayom newspaper that it does indeed have access to "all sorts of manuscripts by Rabbi Kaduri," and is committed to passing them "from generation to generation, in secret, only between the kabbalists," adding that it was "forbidden to reveal them.""In the end of the day, the redemption is dependent on us, the people of Israel, and it could be actualized and could not [be actualized]," he said.