In a collaboration between the National Museum of Nature and Science, Hokkaido University, Iwate University, and the United States National Museum of Natural History,. The Stranding Network Hokkaido, a research group founded and managed by Professor Takashi F. Matsuishi of Hokkaido University,The whales shared characteristics of B. bairdii (Baird's beaked whale) and were, led the researchers to investigate whether these beaked whales belong to a currently unclassified species."Just by looking at them, we could tell that they have a remarkably smaller body size, more spindle-shaped body, a shorter beak, and darker color compared to known Berardius species," explained Curator Emeritus Tadasu K. Yamada of the National Museum of Nature and Science from the research team.In the current study, the specimens of this unknown species were studied in terms of their morphology, osteology, and molecular phylogeny. The results, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that the body length of physically mature individuals is distinctively smaller than B. bairdii (6.2-6.9m versus 10.0m). Detailed cranial measurements and DNA analyses further emphasized the significant difference from the other two known species in the genus Berardius. Due to it having the smallest body size in the genus, the researchers named the new species B. minimus.Scientific Reports. August 30, 2019"> Scientific Reports. August 30, 2019"> Illustrations comparing the new species B. minimus (A) and the Baird's beaked whale (B. bairdii) (B) in the same genus. Credit: Tadasu K. Yamada et al., Scientific Reports. August 30, 2019"There are still many things we don't know about B. minimus," said Takashi F. Matsuishi.Local Hokkaido whalers also refer to some whales in the region as Karasu (crow). It is still unclear whether B. minimus (or Kurotsuchikujira) and Karasu are the same species or not, and the research team speculate that it is possible Karasu could be yet another different species Scientific Reports. August 30, 2019"> Dorsal, ventral, and lateral views of the B. minimus skull (From the left). The rostru