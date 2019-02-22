© Clay Bolt



Wallace's giant bee (Megachile pluto) With an estimated wingspan of two-and-a-half inches (6 cm), Wallace's giant bee is the world's largest bee The female makes her nest in termite mounds, using her large jaw to collect sticky tree resin to line the nest and protect it from invading termites The species depends on primary lowland forest for resin and the nests of tree-dwelling termites Wallace, who co-developed the theory of evolution with Charles Darwin, described the bee as, "a large black wasp-like insect, with immense jaws like a stag-beetle".

The world's biggest bee has been re-discovered, after decades thought lost to science.The giant bee - which isAfter days of searching, wildlife experts, which they photographed and filmed.Known as Wallace's giant bee, the insect is named after the British naturalist and explorer Alfred Russel Wallace, who described it in 1858., although there was a report last year of two bee specimens being offered for sale online.In January, a team followed in Wallace's footsteps on a journey through Indonesia in an attempt to find and photograph the bee."It was absolutely breathtaking to see this 'flying bulldog' of an insect that we weren't sure existed anymore, to have real proof right there in front of us in the wild," said natural history photographer, Clay Bolt, who took the first photos and video of the species alive."To actually see how beautiful and big the species is in life, to hear the sound of its giant wings thrumming as it flew past my head, was just incredible. "The discovery, in the Indonesian islands known as the North Moluccas,There are currently no legal protections around its trade.Trip member and bee expert Eli Wyman, an entomologist at Princeton University, said he hoped the rediscovery would spark research towards a deeper understanding of the life history of the bee and inform any future efforts to protect it from extinction.Wallace's giant bee is currently listed as vulnerable to extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.However, the international trade of this species is currently not restricted by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species."By making the bee a world-famous flagship for conservation, we are confident that the species has a brighter future than if we just let it quietly be collected into oblivion," said Robin Moore.