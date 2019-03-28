Sperm Whale

Fascinating Creatures

Contact

Five different species of whales and dolphins have been found washed up on Donegal strands since last Monday.A large 43ft male sperm Whale was found dead on Magheroarty beach on Monday morning.Mr Doherty said that the animal was found in bad condition and believes it to have been dead for 3 to 4 weeks.The whales are recognised as being the world's largest toothed predator.The whale was buried on Tuesday afternoon. In June 2015, a 45-foot specimen was buried after it washed up on the same shore. However, the whale resurfaced and had to be disposed of a second time.Mr Doherty said that we will never know what happened to the whale as Ireland doesn't yet have the facility to carry out an autopsy on whales.He added that a sample of blubber was taken from the whale and a tooth in a bid to garner more information about the whale."They are fascinating creatures. It is sad that we cannot get any information about the creature when they are washed ashore," he said.Mr Doherty has urged anyone who finds dead whales or dolphins to report it to him or to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group. He said it is important to retain such information.