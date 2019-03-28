dead whale
Five different species of whales and dolphins have been found washed up on Donegal strands since last Monday.

A spokesperson for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), Gareth Doherty, said the incidents are becoming too frequent.

Sperm Whale

A large 43ft male sperm Whale was found dead on Magheroarty beach on Monday morning.

Mr Doherty said that the animal was found in bad condition and believes it to have been dead for 3 to 4 weeks.

The whales are recognised as being the world's largest toothed predator.

The whale was buried on Tuesday afternoon. In June 2015, a 45-foot specimen was buried after it washed up on the same shore. However, the whale resurfaced and had to be disposed of a second time.

Fascinating Creatures

Mr Doherty said that we will never know what happened to the whale as Ireland doesn't yet have the facility to carry out an autopsy on whales.

He added that a sample of blubber was taken from the whale and a tooth in a bid to garner more information about the whale.

"They are fascinating creatures. It is sad that we cannot get any information about the creature when they are washed ashore," he said.

Contact

Last week, a Sowerby's Beaked whale was found in the Brinalack in area, underneath the former Heights public house.

A porpoise was found on Tullan Strand in Bundoran last Monday.

A striped dolphin was found on the Sligo/Donegal border last week and a common whale was found in Machaire Gathlán.

Mr Doherty has urged anyone who finds dead whales or dolphins to report it to him or to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group. He said it is important to retain such information.