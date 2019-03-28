Earth Changes
Five different species of whale and dolphin have washed ashore recently in Donegal, Ireland
Donegal Democrat
Wed, 27 Mar 2019 14:18 UTC
A spokesperson for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), Gareth Doherty, said the incidents are becoming too frequent.
Sperm Whale
A large 43ft male sperm Whale was found dead on Magheroarty beach on Monday morning.
Mr Doherty said that the animal was found in bad condition and believes it to have been dead for 3 to 4 weeks.
The whales are recognised as being the world's largest toothed predator.
The whale was buried on Tuesday afternoon. In June 2015, a 45-foot specimen was buried after it washed up on the same shore. However, the whale resurfaced and had to be disposed of a second time.
Fascinating Creatures
Mr Doherty said that we will never know what happened to the whale as Ireland doesn't yet have the facility to carry out an autopsy on whales.
He added that a sample of blubber was taken from the whale and a tooth in a bid to garner more information about the whale.
"They are fascinating creatures. It is sad that we cannot get any information about the creature when they are washed ashore," he said.
Contact
Last week, a Sowerby's Beaked whale was found in the Brinalack in area, underneath the former Heights public house.
A porpoise was found on Tullan Strand in Bundoran last Monday.
A striped dolphin was found on the Sligo/Donegal border last week and a common whale was found in Machaire Gathlán.
Mr Doherty has urged anyone who finds dead whales or dolphins to report it to him or to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group. He said it is important to retain such information.
Reader Comments
- Mueller Madness and the media pundits who got it the most wrong!
- 'It's easier to fly nude': Moscow airport police detain naked man who tried to board plane
- 'Justin Beaver' sighting portends bad news for Washingtonians!
- US psychiatric wards on alert for influx of deranged liberals should Mueller report not prove collusion
- Jonathan Pie: Brexit - What the f**k is going on?
- BREAKING: Everyone who opposes war is a Russian antisemite
- OCD mouse does midnight tidy of UK pensioner's workbench
- Leprechauns enjoy final St Patrick's Day having driven all snakes out of Ireland to Westminster
- The key to stopping mass shootings is to pass sensible legislation against thoughts and prayers says AOC
- New government guidelines require police supervision for knife use
- Bear bandit raids Siberian ranger hut in search of... a newspaper?
- New edition of Harry Potter series to include sections on World History so millennials will actually know something useful
- The fastest growing disorder in America? Trump Derangement Syndrome! Are you a sufferer?
- Russian granny walks 90 miles a week to deliver mail to village
- True progressivism knows the truth: 'We're the last possible hope for mankind'
- Georgia woman wins $10K for actually reading the fine print in her insurance policy
- Upcoming Eurovision song contest overshadows Israeli war crimes
- Pennsylvanians in shock as Punxsutawney Phil is arrested for fraud
- 'Salah's my favorite player, he's polite & good-tempered' - 7yo Iranian viral sensation on football hero
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
Quote of the Day
People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction, and anyone who insists on remaining in a state of innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster.
