Oh, and his name happens to be Brick Dollbanger (Yes, it's his real name. Yes, we checked several sources). Dollbanger, a doll collector, has said that "violent repercussions" are possible if the sex robot industry isn't regulated properly. He says that one simple "coding error" could turn sex robots against their owners.
"It scares me to death, it's a machine and it's always going to be a machine," Dollbanger said. He has close ties to doll manufacturers Realbotix and Abyss.
He continued, describing in horrifying detail, his vision for the future of the sex robot industry:
"If you've watched the movies, Ex-Machina, because I honestly believe synthetics are going to look very similar to that movie. It's not going to be something you can hit with a pipe and it's going to fall apart."He continued: "I've always said, when a synthetic can support itself, that synthetic is going to be much stronger than a normal human. It's going to be more durable, instead of having bones it's going to have high impact, plastic or aluminum frame, it's going to be very strong, and it won't get tired, it won't stop unless it runs out of an energy supply."
Dollbanger continued: "Unless you can stop it with some kind of projectile, like a gun or something like that, if this thing got out of control it could do some serious damage. One line of bad code, as simple as that, one line of bad code. If you make one mistake and you have a line of bad code in there and it hits this line of bad code, depending on what it's doing or where it's at or numerous other instances, it could just decide this is what it's supposed to do."
He continued laying out his vision of a sex filled robot utopia: "...put it this way, it can put its arm around your neck and just stop you from breathing, and you wouldn't be able to get away from it, something as simple as that, a simple hug could be a constriction that could literally compress your chest and airway and stop you breathing."
We asked the question of how the US Consumer Product Safety Commission should regulate the hazards associated with these robots. We noted that existing products weren't well regulated and that this could be cause for concern given the obvious - and excruciatingly painful - ways they could be harmful to their users.
What if parts of a robot are manufactured with lead paint or a toxin? And what if the robot, with the mechanical strength of five human beings accidentally crushes a human's finger - or a human's other parts?
