President Donald Trump pressured China on Tuesday to make a trade deal with the U.S. in the near future, warning talks will get much tougher if he is reelected in 2020.Trump said in a series of tweets: "We are doing very well in our negotiations with China.Trump's tweets came after new tariffs on both countries' goods came into effect over the weekend. The U.S. imposed 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday, while China imposed new charges on U.S. products.The current trade war began last year and has rattled investor sentiment across the world. The conflict has also dampened the outlook for global economic growth.