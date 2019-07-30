100-patient case report sheds light on treatment options

"There are a couple of medications, Aricept, Namenda ... but these have a very, very modest impact. The most important thing is their improvement is not sustained. They don't change the outcome of the disease. You get a little bump in improvement, then you go right back to declining.



The most important part of the [ReCODE] protocol ... is that the improvement is sustained. You're actually going after the root cause of what is causing the cognitive decline. That's a big difference."

Alzheimer's is a protective response to inflammation

"The molecular biology of this disease shows that what we call Alzheimer's disease is actually a protective response. It's essentially a scorched-earth retreat.



You're pulling back and saying, 'We're not going to let this insult kill us, so we're going to scorch the earth so it (whether it's bacteria or something else) cannot take advantage ... of what's there.' You're literally downsizing [your synapses]. As long as those insults are going on, you will be downsized."

"Here is the trick. It turns out amyloid beta is really part of the innate immune system. Its antimicrobial effect was first discovered and published by professor Robert Moir and professor Rudy Tanzi at Harvard.



This thing actually has, again, a protective response. Not only is it an AMP, but it also binds some toxins. For example, mercury, other divalent metals like iron and things like that. [Amyloid beta] has multiple effects. It is part of your response to insult.



When you take that into account, you realize it's fine to remove amyloid, but please don't do it before you remove all the insults. We've seen numerous people now who have had the amyloid reduced and gotten worse because the ongoing insults are still there."

The protein refolding process is impaired in Alzheimer's

"In all of these different neurodegenerative diseases, whether you're talking about Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Lou Gehrig's disease, Parkinson's disease or Lewy body, they all feature proteins that are aggregated and that are typically misfolded. They are not degraded appropriately.



You lose not only the ability to fold but the ability to degrade these proteins. That is a critical piece. In fact, just recently, an article came out on a common neurodegenerative condition, newly described, which is called LATE, which is limbic-predominant, age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy.



In other words, this is a little bit like Alzheimer's ... [LATE] features TDP-43, which is a protein that is involved in numerous things, including protein folding ... We lose that [protein-folding] ability as we start to downsize [synapses], as you don't have an appropriate energy, you don't have the appropriate trophic support.



You don't have the appropriate hormonal and nutritional support ... When we target ketosis, when we target insulin sensitivity, when we target mitochondrial support, that typically allows you to generate the appropriate ability to refold misfolded proteins ...



You can induce the heat-shock response ... by doing this combination of sauna and then [going] into the cold and then back to the sauna and then back to the cold ...



You are recurrently activating this critical response [by doing that]. There's no question it is going to be important, especially in ALS, but likely in all of the neurodegenerative conditions."

The link between protein folding and cell death

"If you fail to reform these [misfolded proteins], you literally activate an entire system that initially stops producing more protein. It's basically saying, 'We're not keeping up with this. We're going to shut this down.' It attempts to refold. Then it attempts to destroy the proteins if it can't refold them.



Then ultimately, if it cannot ... keep up ... it literally activates programmed cell death through specific caspases ... This is something where you want to intervene upstream; understand why this is happening. And then if you're unable to keep up with this, now, at least increase your heat-shock proteins so that you can refold. In this case, you prevent the induction of programmed cell death."

The case for cyclical fasting

"You want to use appropriate fasting and an appropriate diet to activate this autophagy," Bredesen says. "We recommend ... 12 to 14 hours [of fasting] if you are apolipoprotein E4-negative (ApoE4-negative) ... If you are ApoE4-positive, you'd want to go longer — 14 to 16 hours. There's nothing wrong with doing a longer fast ...



The reason we suggest longer for the ApoE4-positives [is because] if you are ApoE4-positive, you are better at absorbing fat. It tends to take longer to enter autophagy ...



Typically, we recommend it about once a week. But again, a longer fast once a month is a good idea. It depends a lot on your body mass index (BMI). What we found is people who have higher BMIs respond better to this fasting early on. They're able to generate the ketones.



If you lose both the carbohydrates and the ketones, you end up [feeling] completely out of energy ... We are very careful when people are down below 20 on their BMI, especially the ones 18 or below. We want to be very careful to make sure to cycle them [in and out of ketosis] once or twice a week ...



These are the ones where, often, exogenous ketones can be very helpful early on ... Measure your ketones. It's simple to do. We want to get you into, ultimately, the 1.5 to 4.0 millimolar [range for] betahydroxybutyrate. That is the goal."

Test your ketones

Energy demands are not met in neurodegenerative diseases

"What we've come to realize from the research over the years is that neurodegenerative diseases, whether Alzheimer's ... macular degeneration ... Lewy body, Parkinson's or ALS, they all have one thing in common. They are related to specific subdomains of the nervous system.



Each of these has a unique requirement for nutrients, hormones, trophic factors, et cetera ... In each case, there is a mismatch between the supply and the demand. For most of your life, you're keeping up with that demand. With all of these diseases, you have a repeated or a chronic mismatch between the support and the requirement.



In Parkinson's disease, it's quite clear. You can create Parkinson's disease simply by inhibiting mitochondrial Complex I. That specific subdomain of motor modulation, which is what Parkinson's is all about, is the thing that is the most sensitive to reductions in mitochondrial Complex I support.



Therefore, when people have this, you need to bring the supply back in line with the demand. A critical way to do that is to supply the appropriate ketosis — the appropriate energy.



Now, if the person is continuing to be exposed to whatever chemicals are inhibiting Complex I — and it's typically ... mold-related biotoxins or organic toxins such as paraquat or glyphosate — as long as these are ongoing, you're going to get very temporary relief.



The goal here is both to get rid of what is inhibiting Complex I and to flood the system, to help the system by giving appropriate support for the energetics ... With Alzheimer's, we're really talking about a mismatch in trophic support. You've got this ongoing need as you're making neuroplasticity."

Why late-night eating is ill advised

"Sirtuin-1 (SIRT1) was identified as a critical molecule, both for longevity and has been studied extensively for its effects on longevity, but also for its effects on Alzheimer's disease ...



ApoE4 actually enters the nucleus and downregulates the production of this critical molecule, so you can see one of its many effects on Alzheimer's disease. Well, when SIRT1 is made, it is actually made in an autoinhibitory fashion. It's just like having a gun in a holster. It's not active ... NAD activates the SIRT1.



So does resveratrol. This is why people take resveratrol [or] nicotinamide riboside. These are both activating this program, which is moving you from ... more of a pro-inflammatory approach to a longevity approach — a change in your metabolic pattern. That includes activating things like autophagy and also having an anti-Alzheimer's and a pro-longevity effect ...



[Q]uercetin also has an interesting impact on senescent cells ... I think that that's going to turn out to be an important way to impact a number of age-related conditions, including neurodegeneration."

Limit electromagnetic field exposures

"This is a critical area. The big problem we've had with this so far is that we can measure your NF-κB activation; we can measure your status of hormones, nutrients, magnesium, on and on and on. Typically, with our approach, we measure 150 different variables.



There is no simple way to measure the effect of EMF on a given person's nervous system. I look forward to the day when we can do a test and say, 'Aha. This person has 27.2 on their effects on their voltage-gated calcium channels because of EMFs.' Because then we'll really be able to alter that.



For now, the best we can say is — just as we go after biotoxins and chemotoxins — [EMF] is a physical toxin. The best we can say is, 'Minimize that to the extent you can.' You can certainly measure the exposure. We just don't have a good way yet to measure its effect on your brain."

More information

"This is all about prevention and early reversal. Those are the people where we see virtually 100% response. This is why I think there needs to be a global effort to decrease the burden of dementia. We're just now starting a clinical trial. We've been trying to get institutional review board (IRB) approval for years ...



It has finally been approved, so we're starting a trial with Dr. Ann Hathaway, Dr. Deborah Gordon and Dr. Kat Toups, who are all seeing patients. We're very excited to see what the trial will show with this approach. Because certainly, anecdotally, we're hearing it all the time.



As you mentioned, we just published a paper a few months ago on 100 patients who showed documented improvement ... I'm convinced we could, today, if everyone got an appropriate prevention, make this a very rare disease."

