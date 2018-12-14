Scientists Prove Link Between Aluminum and Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease

A Little Background Information

"The biological availability of aluminium or the ease with which aluminium reacts with human biochemistry means that aluminium in the body is unlikely to be benign, though it may appear as such due to the inherent robustness of human physiology. The question is raised as to 'how do you know if you are suffering from chronic aluminium toxicity?' How do we know that Alzheimer's disease is not the manifestation of chronic aluminium toxicity in humans?



At some point in time the accumulation of aluminium in the brain will achieve a toxic threshold and a specific neurone or area of the brain will stop coping with the presence of aluminium and will start reacting to its presence. If the same neurone or brain tissue is also suffering other insults, or another on-going degenerative condition, then the additional response to aluminium will exacerbate these effects. In this way aluminium may cause a particular condition to be more aggressive and perhaps to have an earlier onset - such occurrences have already been shown in Alzheimer's disease related to environmental and occupational exposure to aluminium."

Link Between Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease and Aluminum Now Proven

"We already know that the aluminium content of brain tissue in late-onset or sporadic Alzheimer's disease is significantly higher than is found in age-matched controls. So, individuals who develop Alzheimer's disease in their late sixties and older also accumulate more aluminium in their brain tissue than individuals of the same age without the disease.



Even higher levels of aluminium have been found in the brains of individuals, diagnosed with an early-onset form of sporadic (usually late onset) Alzheimer's disease, who have experienced an unusually high exposure to aluminium through the environment (e.g. Camelford) or through their workplace. This means that Alzheimer's disease has a much earlier age of onset, for example, fifties or early sixties, in individuals who have been exposed to unusually high levels of aluminium in their everyday lives."

"We now show that some of the highest levels of aluminium ever measured in human brain tissue are found in individuals who have died with a diagnosis of familial Alzheimer's disease.



The levels of aluminium in brain tissue from individuals with familial Alzheimer's disease are similar to those recorded in individuals who died of an aluminium-induced encephalopathy while undergoing renal dialysis."

"Familial Alzheimer's disease is an early-onset form of the disease with first symptoms occurring as early as 30 or 40 years of age. It is extremely rare, perhaps 2-3% of all cases of Alzheimer's disease. Its bases are genetic mutations associated with a protein called amyloid-beta, a protein which has been heavily linked with the cause of all forms of Alzheimer's disease.



Individuals with familial Alzheimer's disease produce more amyloid beta and the onset of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease are much earlier in life."



What Do Their Findings Mean?

"This new research may suggest that these genetic predispositions to early onset Alzheimer's disease are linked in some way to the accumulation of aluminium (through 'normal' everyday human exposure) in brain tissue.



Ageing is the main risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and aluminium accumulates in human brain tissue with ageing. Environmental or occupational exposure to aluminium results in higher levels of aluminium in human brain tissue and an early onset form of sporadic Alzheimer's disease. The genetic predispositions which are used to define familial or early-onset Alzheimer's disease also predispose individuals to higher levels of brain aluminium at a much younger age.



Aluminium is accepted as a known neurotoxin, for example being the cause of dialysis encephalopathy, and its accumulation in human brain tissue at any age can only contribute to any ongoing disease state or toxicity."

Babies Under the Age of 2 Are Being Vaccinated with 4,925 mcg of Aluminum

"Prior to the mercury phase-out (pre-2000), babies received 3,925 micrograms (mcg) of aluminum in their first year-and-a-half of life. After pneumococcal and hepatitis A vaccines were added to the immunization schedule, babies began receiving 4,925 mcg of aluminum during the same age period-a 25% increase (Figure 1). In 2011, CDC recommended that pregnant women receive a pertussis vaccine (Tdap), which also contains aluminum. Studies show that aluminum crosses the placenta and accumulates in fetal tissue. Thus, millions of babies in utero, infants, and young children were injected with, and continue to receive, unnaturally high doses of neurotoxic substances-mercury and aluminum-long after unsuspecting parents were led to believe that vaccines were purified and made safe."

"Numerous studies provide compelling evidence that injected aluminum can be detrimental to health. Aluminum is capable of remaining in cells long after vaccination and may cause neurologic and autoimmune disorders. During early development, the child's brain is more susceptible to toxins and the kidneys are less able to eliminate them. Thus, children have a greater risk than adults of adverse reactions to aluminum in vaccines."

"Toxic metals such as aluminum do not belong in prophylactic medications administered to children, teenagers, or adults. Vaccines are normally recommended for healthy people, so safety (and efficacy) standards must be impeccable. Parents, especially, should not be compelled to permit their loved ones to receive multiple injections of toxic metals that could increase their risk of neurodevelopmental and autoimmune ailments. Safe alternatives to current disease prevention technologies are urgently needed."

How to Reduce the Body's Burden of Aluminum