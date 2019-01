© Arctic Images/Getty

A hormone released during exercise may protect the brain against Alzheimer's disease. It may also explain the known positive effects of exercise on mental performance.In tests with mice, the team could induce learning and memory deficits by cutting out irisin and could reverse the effects by restoring the hormone. When irisin signalling was blocked in mice with a rodent version of Alzheimer's, the brain benefits of physical exercise were lost.Some people who are unable to regularly exercise but have dementia or are at high risk of dementia could one day be given drugs to to target irisin."Although this study was only in mice, it adds to mounting evidence of the relationship between lifestyle factors, like physical fitness, and dementia," says James Pickett at the Alzheimer's Society charity.Journal reference: Nature Medicine, DOI: 10.1038/s41591-018-0275-4