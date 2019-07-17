Five years on from the MH17 terror attack, an investigative team from Bonanza Media has published the following half-hour video report comprising footage from exclusive interviews they've conducted in the intervening years with - among others - one of the suspects in the downing of MH17, the Malaysian prime minister and a Malaysian colonel who recovered black boxes from the crash site.Their report includes testimony from eyewitnesses, evidence from experts, and footage of large sections of the downed plane still lying around in eastern Ukraine, leaving viewers with no doubt that the official JIT investigation is incomplete at best, corrupt at worst...