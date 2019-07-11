© Getty Images / Thierry Orban



in cases where the future terrorist was known to them.

Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

Europe now has to be honest with itself - with enemies in its midst, it can either sacrifice some of the legal rights it holds so dear, or tolerate the deaths of innocents as a price worth paying for keeping its principles.To many he is lucky to have avoided a public execution, a luxury not afforded to his jihadist gang's victims, never mind safeguarding his right to use the toilet without being watched.But to advocates of the rule of law this is something of a pedantic triumph to the situation -No one is below the law.Other than as a lightning rod of public anger the incident is trivial - withholding the money wouldn't have brought those mowed down in the Bataclan back - but it does illustrate the tightrope authorities in Europe have to walk in regards to those who pose a danger to society., whether they are just suspects or have already been convicted of some offense. European voices were some of the most outraged at the Snowden revelations that exposed the true spying capacities of the NSA, while a Guantanamo would be politically untenable for any government on the continent.Europe's law enforcement apparently works with one hand behind its back - having to monitor thousands of people from a distance, but unable to stop them from joining Islamist causes abroad, or freely coming back, incapable of curtailing their radical activities at home until they explicitly violate the law, not empowered to step in before something bad happens.Which makes it rich when the same public voices and media complain about authorities not doing enough, particularlyMost recently illustrated last month, when MI5 had to explain to relatives of victims of the 2017 London Bridge attack why it did not stop the deadly vehicular assault,But what was MI5 supposed to do - snatch him off the street and take him to a "black site," or try to convict him and thousands of other potential jihadists through a closed court without sufficient evidence?Despite public assurances that all violence is unacceptable it often appears that Europe has made its unspoken peace with its own laxness, as repeated attacks, from Charlie Hebdo to Nice to Manchester Arena to Las Ramblas, have not resulted in any open change in approach. Or perhaps authorities believe that as much as can be done is already being done behind the scenes - UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid boasted in May that 19 major terrorist attacks had been foiled in the past two years alone, and hundreds more prevented before they took shape.But no one can promise that even this is the new baseline. Javid himself warned that the frequency of the plots is growing, so unless there has been a breakthrough in prevention, there is no reason to assume that there won't be future attacks of the same magnitude, or ones designed to top them for greater attention.More fundamentally, the problem of which terrorism is only the sharp edge has not been resolved. There are still tens of millions of poorly integrated migrants living deprived lives in the suburbs of the continent's large cities, and with migration their proportion will only grow.How much longer can Europe put off these questions, pretending that nothing has changed in its cozy little Old World?