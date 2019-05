Social media has shaped mass culture in an enormous way possible. It has changed everything!Social media has changed the way we communicate with one another it has turned an entire generation into narcissists. People are not concerned with world issues anymore. The majority of us are content spending our free time taking deceptive selfies and editing them in order to make ourselves more attractive so that we can post then all over our social media accounts.Social media has taken over our lives and we pick and choose the things to post in order to make our lives seem a little less meaningless and more fulfilled. We are self-centered in all ways possible. Most teenagers never even leave their rooms, finding joy simply watching television and playing on their smartphones. Some people claim we are more connected thanks to social media but in some ways we are more separated, more broken.We make ourselves out to be who we want to be on our social media accounts rather than who we are. Extreme focus on ourselves like this has led to self-obsession.Do you get excited when you notice someone share or retweet a post you made? When something like this happens our brains often release a small rush of dopamine that could be comparable to a tiny hit of cocaine. Why does social media matter so much? People are begging for likes and follows I can't tell you how many times I've seen the hashtags "#likeforlike" or "#follow4follow." Social media can be a great thing but not the way we are currently using it.We yearn for validation and need to affirm our egos in any way that we can. I could scroll through my Facebook feed and spout off at least ten instances of self-obsession within the first sixty seconds of looking. The government knows exactly what they are doing. They know exactly what they are doing.They are creating a world of self-obsessed narcissists who will believe anything they say and don't care enough about anything but themselves to take action against those causing issues. We are not pawns, wake up! Please take the time to watch the video below.