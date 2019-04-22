Comparing Apples to Apples: Addressing the "Healthy-User Bias"

Adventists are known for presenting a "health message" that advocates vegetarianism and expects adherence to the kosher laws, particularly the kosher foods described in Leviticus 11, meaning abstinence from pork, shellfish, and other animals proscribed as "unclean." The church discourages its members from consuming alcoholic beverages, tobacco or illegal drugs. ... In addition, some Adventists avoid coffee, tea, cola, and other beverages containing caffeine.

Adventist Netherlands (1968-1977) The U.S. Adventist Health Study (1977-1982) The U.S. Adventist Health Study 2 (2002-2009)

Observed mortality benefits may be affected by factors related to the conscious lifestyle choice of a vegetarian diet other than dietary components. Potential for uncontrolled confounding remains.



Caution must be used in generalizing results to other populations in which attitudes, motivations, and applications of vegetarian dietary patterns may differ.

The "Apples to Apples" Studies: What Research Comparing

Healthy Omnivores

to Vegetarians and Vegans Tells Us

The Health Food Shoppers Study

Subjects were recruited by distributing a short questionnaire to customers of health food shops and clinics, subscribers to health food magazines and a Seventh Day Adventist publication, and members of vegetarian and health food societies.

but there was no survival difference between vegetarians or omnivores

The Oxford Vegetarians Study

but there was no difference in lifespan between the two groups

EPIC-Oxford Cohort

no difference in mortality between vegetarians and omnivores

Heidelberg Study

In summary, we conclude that the recommended healthy lifestyle factors, particularly abstinence from smoking, a moderate or high level of physical activity, moderate alcohol intake, and absence of overweight, are important determinants of reduced mortality in both vegetarians and nonvegetarians who already follow a healthy lifestyle.

The 45 and Up Australian Study

... younger, less likely to be overweight or obese, more likely to be female, and less likely to have cardiovascular and metabolic diseases (including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke) and hypertension at the time of recruitment. They were also more likely to have healthy lifestyle behaviours such as a lower prevalence of smoking and risky alcohol intake. (12)

First, most of these studies were designed to recruit vegetarians or occurred in populations with higher proportions of vegetarians (such as the Adventists, who may have other lifestyle factors and health-enhancing behaviours responsible for the observed protective effects), therefore previous ﬁndings may have limited generalizability. Second, vegetarians usually engage in an overall healthier lifestyle compared with their non-vegetarian counterparts, such as a lower prevalence of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption (Key et al., 2009) and have higher levels of physical activity (Bedford and Barr, 2005). Therefore the protective effects observed could be due to the other concurrent behaviours.

They found no significant difference in total mortality between vegetarians and omnivores

Meta-Analyses: What Have Reviews of Individual Studies Added?

Both found no difference in total mortality between vegetarians and omnivores

... while all of the SDA studies demonstrate signiﬁcant reduction in all-cause mortality with vegetarian diet, this ﬁnding was not replicated in four of the non-Adventist studies.



In conclusion, the reduction in IHD [ischemic heart disease] and all-cause mortality with vegetarian diet stems mainly from the Adventist studies, and there is much less convincing evidence from studies conducted in other populations.



In view of these inconsistent ﬁndings, we conclude that the beneﬁts of vegetarian diet for reducing death and vascular events remain unproven. [emphasis added]

The results of the present meta-analysis report that vegetarians and vegans show signiﬁcantly lower levels of the most relevant risk factor for chronic disease such as BMI, lipid variables and fasting glucose, when compared to nonvegetarians and nonvegans. These ﬁndings, however, are signiﬁcantly affected by the nature of the cross-sectional studies, which are highly susceptible to biases, as otherwise observed by the moderate-to-high risk of bias assessment in each included study. [emphasis added]

Indeed, generally speaking, vegetarians tend to be more conscious for the health aspects, slimmer, and in better health when compared with omnivores, and speciﬁc cohorts have been demonstrated to be not generalizable to the general population for the low prevalence of risk factors (Kwok et al., 2014). These ﬁndings might indicate the presence of ﬂaws in the analysis of possible health beneﬁts of vegetarian diet. [emphasis added]

The Mormon Studies: Another Group of "Healthy Omnivores" That Lives Longer Than the General Population

Not smoking or drinking

Exercising more

Eating more fruits and vegetables

Not smoking or drinking

Exercising

Getting adequate sleep

Having a strong family life

Obtaining high levels of education (15)

There's No Real Evidence That Vegetarians and Vegans Live Longer Than Meat Eaters

While the average vegetarian may live longer than a "SAD omnivore," there is no evidence that they live longer than more health-conscious omnivores. Studies showing health benefits of vegetarian diets are highly susceptible to the healthy-user bias, and their findings are not generalizable to the wider population. Diet and lifestyle factors such as exercise, alcohol intake, smoking, BMI, sleep, and fruit and vegetable consumption play a strong role in predicting lifespan independently of whether meat or animal products are consumed.

