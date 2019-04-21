© David Shepherdson



a smaller fire took hold on a

different section of the moor

© James Smith



© PA



© James Smith



I've never seen anything like the scale of this one.

© NEWCOL



the UK is set for record-breaking temperatures over the rest of the Easter bank holiday.

Three men have been arrested after a large fire took hold on moorland in West Yorkshire.Firefighters tackled flames covering 25,000 sq m on Ilkley Moor on Saturday, with helicopters making water drops.West Yorkshire Police said the men, aged 19, 23 and 24, remain in custody for questioning whileBradford Council reiterated a warning for walkers to stay off the moors as crews were damping down.A police spokesperson saidWest Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the fire was in the White Wells area of the hillside, with smoke still clearly visible from the spa town below.Water jets, beaters and specialist wildfire units are being used in the aftermath, with police describing the blaze as "under control".Martin Langan, WYFRS incident commander, said: "We've managed to die the flames down but there's a significant amount of smoke blowing into Ilkley."Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Hunnebell said he had seen "countless" water drops from helicopters on Sunday morningPolice closed a section of Hangingstone Road near the Cow and Calf Rocks during the damping down operation.Mark Hunnebell, who has run White Wells Spa Cafe for two decades, said his business was evacuated when the "fire started to spread towards us" at 19:00 BST on Saturday.He said:"The helicopters have made countless water drops for most of the morning, they've been backwards and forwards constantly."Christina Cheney, whose house backs onto the moor near an area known as The Tarn, praised the fire service for keeping residents safe."A large swathe of the moor looks quite devastated this morning, we're lucky our homes were all safe in the end," she said. "The same can't be said for so much wildlife."Forecasters have said