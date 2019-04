© Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times



The more than two dozen power poles that collapsed near the Museum of Flight on Friday underwent a "full inspection" three years ago, and, said Debra Smith, the recently-hired CEO of Seattle City Light.Some were replaced in 2016 as a result, some were due to be replaced within five years, and others had many years remaining, "but there were none that were outside of the identified life span," Smith said in an interview Saturday.Engineers this weekend are examining the 26 snapped wooden poles for clues, and walking East Marginal Way South to determine how and where to rebuild lines west of the huge roadway, she said.The incident - which included the astonishing rescue of two people trapped inside a car by a tangle of live wires and a pole that had smashed through the windshield - raises questions:Were they carrying an excessive weight or number of distribution lines?Some people who work nearby, or took photos, have conjectured that rotten wood succumbed during spring gusts.Weather may have triggered the failure, but. According to the National Weather Service, gusts reached 30 mph. Further review, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik., a City Light spokesman said.The Tukwila Police Department released video of power lines striking a car in Tukwila on Friday, April 5, 2019. A couple in the car suffered minor injuries.A possible factor, Smith said, is the posts are 90 feet tall to allow Boeing to roll airplanes out of hangars and cross the road to King County International Airport. If a pole falls, the torque is much greater than with shorter utility poles, she said. In addition, they carry large, heavy distribution lines from Tukwila toward central Seattle.Utility workers quickly cleared the tangle of wires and broken posts overnight, and by Saturday only 13 customers remained without electricity. Power was out at some Boeing offices and buildings, while a few businesses in the area were using temporary generators, said City Light spokeswoman Julie Moore.The street was fully reopened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with four-way stops replacing some traffic signals, Tukwila police said. The corridor is within Tukwila city limits but supplied by Seattle's electric utility.On Friday, officials reported 24 poles fell, but increased the count to 26 on Saturday., pictures show. For a time, live wires draped the museum's tubular pedestrian bridge. The two people trapped in the car Friday were discharged from Harborview Medical Center late Friday, and Smith said she's thankful they weren't hurt seriously.