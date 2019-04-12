Some were replaced in 2016 as a result, some were due to be replaced within five years, and others had many years remaining, "but there were none that were outside of the identified life span," Smith said in an interview Saturday.
Engineers this weekend are examining the 26 snapped wooden poles for clues, and walking East Marginal Way South to determine how and where to rebuild lines west of the huge roadway, she said.
City Light doesn't have an explanation yet about why any of the poles suddenly toppled at 4 p.m. Friday, causing a domino effect where not just one but an entire row snapped.
Comment: To be clear, it's not known whether they fell sequentially, as 'domino effect' suggests. They may have come down simultaneously!
The incident - which included the astonishing rescue of two people trapped inside a car by a tangle of live wires and a pole that had smashed through the windshield - raises questions: Why did poles break on the west side of the six-lane road but not the east side? Why would so many topple together? Were they carrying an excessive weight or number of distribution lines?
Some people who work nearby, or took photos, have conjectured that rotten wood succumbed during spring gusts.
Weather may have triggered the failure, but the showers and wind Friday weren't unusual for spring in Seattle. According to the National Weather Service, gusts reached 30 mph. Further review didn't show strong evidence of any freak "microburst," and no other structures near Boeing Field were damaged, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik.
A witness reported seeing lightning, but that may have been a spark near a pole, a City Light spokesman said. The weather service said there were no lightning strikes.
The Tukwila Police Department released video of power lines striking a car in Tukwila on Friday, April 5, 2019. A couple in the car suffered minor injuries.
A possible factor, Smith said, is the posts are 90 feet tall to allow Boeing to roll airplanes out of hangars and cross the road to King County International Airport. If a pole falls, the torque is much greater than with shorter utility poles, she said. In addition, they carry large, heavy distribution lines from Tukwila toward central Seattle.
Utility workers quickly cleared the tangle of wires and broken posts overnight, and by Saturday only 13 customers remained without electricity. Power was out at some Boeing offices and buildings, while a few businesses in the area were using temporary generators, said City Light spokeswoman Julie Moore.
The street was fully reopened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with four-way stops replacing some traffic signals, Tukwila police said. The corridor is within Tukwila city limits but supplied by Seattle's electric utility.
On Friday, officials reported 24 poles fell, but increased the count to 26 on Saturday.
Some metal streetlights and traffic signals were also pulled or knocked down, pictures show. For a time, live wires draped the museum's tubular pedestrian bridge. The two people trapped in the car Friday were discharged from Harborview Medical Center late Friday, and Smith said she's thankful they weren't hurt seriously.
About the author
Mike Lindblom: 206-515-5631 or mlindblom@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @MikeLindblom. Staff reporter Mike Lindblom covers transportation for The Seattle Times.
Construction defect in the pole foundation.
Why do I suggest that? I specialize in geo-structural design, of which design of pile/pole foundations is a large part. To withstand lateral loads, the pile must obviously be driven to a sufficient depth so there is enough soil support around the pole-base to resist toppling. Now, say there was some linear obsruction underground that prevented full driving depth of all of those poles in a row. If one were slightly overstressed and toppled it would overstress the next, and son one, causing a domino effect.
Could also be the installer just didn't drive to proper depth for another reason, maybe just plain negligence on the part of the contractor.
Utilities specify prescribed driving depths, so it's hard to imagine some other cause.