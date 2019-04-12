A few days after Chris Stevens was killed, the Libyan tribes passed to us the official security report of the then Libyan government. They had captured some of the men involved and interrogated them, they learned that Morsi, the Clinton installed leader of Egypt, was the organizer, funder and facilitator of the attack. That report was given to Dr. Jerome Corsi, who was working at World Net Daily and it was published by WND. That report was subsequently read into the Congressional Record.
As time went on, the tribes brought forth an eye witness who lived across the street from the CIA safe house compound. This young man told his story and answered questions on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley, January 13, 2014.
Later, the US State Department made an offer of a 10 million dollar reward for anyone offering the names of the perpetrators. The Libyan tribes again called us and offered the 3 names of the perpetrators. They said that the families of the 3 killers of Stevens were so ashamed of their sons that they were giving out their names. We tried to offer these names to Congressmen, Senators, the State Department but no one was interested. We told the Libyan not to pass the names to us as it was very dangerous for us to have these names.
Upon contacting the tribes, they told us first that Imam was not even a Libyan, he was a Palestinian. We asked them if they could get the information of the real perpetrators to help Mr. Hewick with his investigation. They told us they could but it would cost some money because their would be travel involved and other costs. The information could not be sent to them electronically due to monitors in Libya. We contacted Mr. Hewick and he stated that was no problem at all that they allotted a budget of $30,000 for our work.
With that done, we began to gather the information. I am not going to write down all the details because it is too easy to get good people in trouble. One of our close friends lost his mobile phone and laptop due to being tagged by the NSA listening devices set in Libya. He was warned by the tribes security and told to leave them in a net cafe which he did and shortly there after a kill squad showed up. We told Mr. Hewick this problem and he stated that they would replace his lost electronics no problem.
In order to retrieve the information there was a money outlay to pay for transportation and commodities needed. We borrowed from some Libyans here in the US and from some close friends (none of which had money to spare but we were promised repayment no problem) to get the project finished. In the end we received a video testimony of one of the perpetrators. This video was taped in Morocco as we were told and was televised but was immediately taken down, never to be seen again. The Libyan tribes had a hidden copy.
This video is a complete story of the planning and execution of the killing of Chris Stevens. We had a rough translation from our Libyan friends. He names all the names of the Libyans, the 3 outside perpetrators and the 3 inside killers. With this in hand we went back to Mr. Hewick who asked up to send him an invoice for costs. We sent the invoice. Mr. Hewick came back to us and stated that the attorney Peed wanted to see all the information before he would pay. Well, that was not going to happen because once he has the information he has no incentive to pay. We agreed to send the translation of the tape with all the names but we did not agree to send the video until we were paid.. Mr. Hewick said he would pass that on and get back to us. That is the last we heard from Mr. Hewick, who does not answer his phone or emails now. We contacted the Judge and asked him if he would accept the information and he declined.
Obviously, this was a deep state sting on us to see just how much intelligence we could get and to exercise any possible monetary help we could have had. At that point we made the decision we needed to make all the information we had public to protect ourselves if nothing else.
The video shows a diagram of the plan and even if you do not speak Arabic, you will understand,
The man speaking on the video is named Omar Abd Assalam Al Battai. Below is a rough translation of what he said.
- He with leaders from the17 Feb Brigade (Ansar Al Sharia terrorists)..... with Emad Shaagabi, .Ahmed Abo Khattala, Ahmed Annouss and Mohamed Ben Ahmeed.
- This group agreed with 4 guards - 1 USA and 3 Libyan to attack the compound for 30 minutes and then to will allow their group to come in
- Then they came in and went directly to the room of US Ambassador where they found him trying to get to his car. They caught him and strangled him to death .
- The group that killed the Ambassador names are Omar Alla Ajeeli, Mohamed Assanousi and Abdulla Al Gadar.
