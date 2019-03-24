© Whitney Curtis for NBC News



The biggest floods to hit the USA Midwest crop growing belts since 1993 and 1927, this appears to be the largest event event ever recorded in that area of North America in the last 150 years. Since the trade war with China, more 6.7 billion bushels in storage of the 17 billion bushels total has been lost due to flooding and contamination. Going by 1993 price rises after the flood a jump of 30% at the minimum is forecast. Global grain production down 7% over the last two years and poor conditions in the fields will make refilling the silos difficult at best.