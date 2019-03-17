The lawsuit is labeling Kerrygold as "false, misleading and deceptive," and alleging that during certain times of the year, Kerrygold cows are fed genetically modified grains instead of grass. As news about the lawsuit spreads, many consumers are pledging to boycott the brand for their dishonesty.
It turns out that the lawsuit has it right. Kerrygold's products are not 100 percent grass fed.
The company is fighting back claiming to have had this information on their website all along. According to the Kerrygold website, "Almost 85 percent of an Irish cow's diet is from rich, natural grass. To maintain health and well-being, the cow's grass-based diet is supplemented by supplementary feed."
However, this bit of information posted on their website does not change the fact that every Kerrygold product is slapped with a front-and-center label of "Milk from Grass-Fed Cows."
Unfortunately, Kerrygold isn't the only brand getting away with a grass fed label when their products aren't truly from grass fed cows. In 2016, the Agricultural Marketing Service, a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, announced that it was dropping its official definition of grass fed, claiming they did not have the authority to determine whether or not specific grass fed claims made by different companies are actually truthful.
This is just another reason to always be informed and never fully trust the packaging. If you're looking for grass fed products, make sure the labels say "100% grassfed" and not just "grassfed." You can also be on the lookout for the American Grassfed Association label - all products with this label are required to be 100 percent grass fed.
In addition to humane growing methods, lower amounts of bacteria and the avoidance of growth hormones and other dangerous chemicals, grass fed beef includes higher levels of:
- CLA and Beta carotene
- Total omega-3 fatty acids
- Minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc and phosphorus
- Vitamin B1, B2 and E
