alleging that during certain times of the year, Kerrygold cows are fed genetically modified grains instead of grass.

CLA and Beta carotene

Total omega-3 fatty acids

Minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc and phosphorus

Vitamin B1, B2 and E

The brand behind the second-best selling butter in the U.S. is facing a class action lawsuit for misleading labeling. Kerrygold's branding includes a photo of a cow grazing and the words "Milk from Grass-Fed Cows" in a banner at the top of the image. Many consumers are paying a premium price for the company's products, which include cheese and butter, because they believe the products are truly from grass fed cows. According to the lawsuit, consumers aren't getting the full truth.The lawsuit is labeling Kerrygold as "false, misleading and deceptive," andAs news about the lawsuit spreads, many consumers are pledging to boycott the brand for their dishonesty.It turns out that the lawsuit has it right. Kerrygold's products are not 100 percent grass fed.The company is fighting back claiming to have had this information on their website all along. According to the Kerrygold website,However, this bit of information posted on their website does not change the fact that every Kerrygold product is slapped with a front-and-center label of "Milk from Grass-Fed Cows."This is just another reason to always be informed and never fully trust the packaging. If you're looking for grass fed products In addition to humane growing methods, lower amounts of bacteria and the avoidance of growth hormones and other dangerous chemicals, grass fed beef includes higher levels of