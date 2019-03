© Evgenia Ilyinskaya



is mo

re than double previous estimates of the emission rate of CO

from all volcanic and geothermal sources in Iceland

Source: Geophysical Research Letters

High-precision airborne measurements, in combination with atmospheric modeling, suggest that the Katla subglacial caldera may be one of the planet's biggest sources of volcanic carbon dioxide.The emission rate of carbon dioxide (CO) is one of the less obvious-but nevertheless significant-measures of volcanic activity. Volcanic COemissions are also important for understanding the preindustrial climate balance. To date, estimates of global volcanic COemissions have been extrapolated primarily from measurements collected at a small number of active sources.To address this gap, Ilyinskaya et al. recorded the first atmospheric gas emission rate measurements from Katla,but the new results suggest otherwise.The team detected COemitted by Katla by analyzing airborne gas emission measurements made in October 2016 and October 2017. These observations were combined with gas dispersion modeling to calculate the volcano's total emissions. The results indicate thatcombined (2.7-5.8 kilotons per day). Although the large COemission rate, regular monitoring is needed to establish whether there is a link between the COemission and any future eruptions.These findings suggest that subglacial volcanoes-the emissions of which have not been considered in much detail, historically-may be major emitters of carbon dioxide. Because of this, their contributions to the global volcanic CObudget may have been underestimated. Future work will determine whether Katla is representative of other ice-covered volcanoes. (Geophysical Research Letters, https://doi.org/10.1029/2018GL079096 , 2018)