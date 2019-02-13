What Is the Carnivore Diet?

Were Any Ancestral Populations Carnivores?

The nomads of Mongolia nourished themselves on meat and dairy products, but also gained nutrients from their consumption of wild onions and garlic, tubers and roots, seeds, and berries. (1)

nourished themselves on meat and dairy products, but also gained nutrients from their consumption of wild onions and garlic, tubers and roots, seeds, and berries. (1) Gaucho Brazilians consumed mostly beef, but they supplemented their diet with yerba mate, an herbal infusion rich in vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. (2)

consumed mostly beef, but they supplemented their diet with yerba mate, an herbal infusion rich in vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. (2) The Maasai, Rendille, and Samburu from East Africa primarily ate meat, milk, and blood. Young men almost exclusively ate these animal products but also occasionally consumed herbs and tree barks. Women and older men consumed fruit, tubers, and honey. (3)

primarily ate meat, milk, and blood. Young men almost exclusively ate these animal products but also occasionally consumed herbs and tree barks. Women and older men consumed fruit, tubers, and honey. (3) The Russian Arctic Chukotka subsisted on fish, caribou, and marine animals but always ate them with local roots, leafy greens, berries, or seaweed. (4)

subsisted on fish, caribou, and marine animals but always ate them with local roots, leafy greens, berries, or seaweed. (4) The Sioux of South Dakota ate great amounts of buffalo meat, but they also ate wild fruit, nuts, and seeds that they found as they followed the buffalo herds. (5)

ate great amounts of buffalo meat, but they also ate wild fruit, nuts, and seeds that they found as they followed the buffalo herds. (5) The Canadian Inuit lived primarily on walrus, whale meat, seal, and fish, but they also went to great lengths to forage wild berries, lichens, and sea vegetables. They even fermented some of these plant foods as a way of preserving them. (6)

Five Reasons Why the Carnivore Diet Works

60 to 70 percent of energy from fat

20 to 30 percent of energy from protein

5 to 10 percent of energy from carbohydrates

The Biggest Potential Problem with This Diet: Nutrient Deficiencies

Vitamin C: An antioxidant that boosts immune cell function and is important for stimulating collagen synthesis

An antioxidant that boosts immune cell function and is important for stimulating collagen synthesis Vitamin E : An antioxidant that prevents the oxidation of lipids and lipoproteins

An antioxidant that prevents the oxidation of lipids and lipoproteins Vitamin K2 : A fat-soluble vitamin that reduces the calcification of blood vessels

A fat-soluble vitamin that reduces the calcification of blood vessels Calcium: A mineral required for healthy bones, muscle contraction, and nerve transmission

Vitamin A: A fat-soluble vitamin important for proper vision and maintaining immune defenses

A fat-soluble vitamin important for proper vision and maintaining immune defenses Folate: A B vitamin important for cell growth, metabolism, and methylation

A B vitamin important for cell growth, metabolism, and methylation Manganese: A trace mineral needed for the proper function of the nervous system, collagen formation, and protection against oxidative stress

A trace mineral needed for the proper function of the nervous system, collagen formation, and protection against oxidative stress Magnesium: A mineral that supports more than 300 biochemical reactions, including energy production, DNA repair, and muscle contraction

Should We Be Aiming Higher Than the Daily Recommended Intake?

Other Reasons an All-Meat Diet May Not Be Healthy: It Lacks Beneficial Phytonutrients

It Might Affect Hormones, Fertility, and Thyroid Function

It Could Overtax Your Liver (If You're Eating Lean Meat)

Is the Carnivore Diet the Ideal Human Diet?

Five Alternatives to the Carnivore Diet