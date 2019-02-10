ANIMAL KILLED

A 12-year old boy was on Monday morning mauled to death by a hyena in Leleshwa village Ol Moran area, Laikipia County.Villagers now fear that more hyenas might attack them.He said that the villagers however, managed to kill the animal.Speaking at the Nyahururu County Hospital after visiting the injured, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) senior warden in charge of Laikipia West, Mohammed Madela blamed recent fire at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy for driving wild animals into human settlement areas."The animals that ran away from fire are now living in Lariak Forest which is just a kilometre from the home of the victims."For the last one week, we have been receiving reports that animals from the Laikipia Nature Conservancy roam in the villages."We suspect that the animal was among those that had escaped from the conservancy," he said.Mr Madela said that they had deployed enough officers to trap the animals and take them back to the parks.However, nominated MCA Ms Irene Wacuka, who visited the family at the hospital, accused KWS officials of sleeping on the job. She said that they had failed to deal with the increased cases of human - wildlife conflicts in the area.She urged both levels of governments to ensure that the family is compensated.The boy's body was taken to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary.