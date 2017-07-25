A 14-year-old boy on Saturday night was killed when a lone hyena attacked a village in Boka, Tana River county. Seven others, all relatives, were injured. One was seriously hurt. Four of the injured have been identified as Salatho Bishar, 34, Zainab Omar, 26, Mohamud Abdi, 26, and Mude Gedi, 32.The deceased, Jirr Abdi, was son of Salatho. The survivors suffered serious head injuries, fractured bones and some lost fingers. The injured were taken to Garissa Nursing Home.Addressing the press at the hospital yesterday, relatives Mohamud Haji and Ali Ibrahim said the hyena strayed into a goat pen and attacked them.. He urged the Kenya Wildlife Service to compensate them for the loss. Ibrahim also said they want wild animals roaming in the villages to be driven back to the nearby Kora National Park.A clinical officer at the Garissa Nursing Home said one of the victims was in critical, but stable, condition. The rest are out of danger.Efforts to reach the KWS were unsuccessful. The hyena is still at large.