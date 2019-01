Spreading Seed

Naked Seeds

Protected Seeds

Spreading Protected Seeds

Green means "Stop" Red means "Go"

Fruit Phytochemicals

Phenolics Tannins

Flavonoids

Photosensitizers

Cyanogenic Glycosides

Salicylates

Health Dangers of Eating Fruits

In the exploration of the Health Dangers of a Plant-based Diet fruit plays an interesting role. Most people think fruit is healthy because they are high in antioxidants , they are a good source of fiber , and they contain essential vitamins and minerals . And unlike other plant parts ( roots stems , and leaves ) which the plant desperately wants to protect for survival, the plant actually wants predators to eat its fruit and spread their seeds. So here we'll explore if there are any health dangers of eating fruit.Some plants don't want predators to spread their seeds (naked seeds). Others depend on animals to do so.Naked seeds are exposed baby plants. They grow on grasses and vines and the parent plant drops these seeds right where they are growing. Then in the winter, when the parent plant dies, the offspring can sprout right there in the same area. Because they don't want pests and predators to eat these seeds, plants lace the seeds with phytochemicals to deter predators.So while these naked seeds seem bare and exposed on the outside, on the inside they are potent fighters armed with chemical warfare agents.Unlike plants with naked seeds, other plants protect their seeds. They need animals to spread these seeds so that the offspring don't have to compete for space and sunlight with the parent plant.To accomplish this, plants enclose their offspring in a protective hull and house them in fruit. The fruit entices the predator and the hull protects the seed as it passes through the predator's GI tract. The animal then eliminates the seed in its dung, a natural fertilizer for the baby seed, in a distant location.It's fascinating to think how clever these plants are.We think we are using apple trees for their nutrition, when really they are using us.The tree uses us. It attracts us with color, and it makes sugar addicts of us. All so that we animals can spread its seeds.The apple tree controls animal behavior every step of the way.While the seeds and it's protective coating are still developing, the apple is green and bitter. Green doesn't attract us like red does. It blends in. And we want a sweet apple loaded with sugar, not a bitter, sour one.So, during this unripe period, the apple has the highest toxic load of lectins . The gorilla loves apples but is deterred from picking it until the apple is ripe.Incidentally, gorillas, like humans and all fruit eating animals, have color vision. [ r Based on the logic that plants intend for their fruits to be eaten one might think that these are a good choice for food.However, fruits have a dark side.Besides the dangers associated with the high lectin load in unripe fruit and the heavy dose of insatiable sugar that few people need today, there are other potentially toxic phytochemicals.Many fruits have tannins which help protect a plant from harsh weather.Tannins also play a role in deterring pests. They are potent against insects. But they are also troublesome for animals.Isoflavone (a polyphenol, plant antioxidant ) is found in many fruits and is also found heavily in soybeans This phytoestrogen can disrupt endocrine/hormone function and have estrogen-like effects. [ r Other phenolics act as photosensitizers. This is a plant defense mechanism that makes animals sensitive to light.The story goes like this: An animal eats the plant, then light hits the animal, and the animal is severely injured.Another example is grapefruit.It's an interesting thought that grapefruit and prescription drugs require so much detoxifying...perhaps not the best things to be putting in the body in the first place.Entomologists (scientists that study insects) use cyanogenic glycosides to kill insects. These toxins are in a number of fruits (over 2,500 plant species) like cherries and in the pits of peaches.They work in a similar way to how the glucosinolates ( "Broccoli Bombs" ) activate.. [ r This isn't a negligible issue either.Cassava is one of the main sources of calories in the tropics. It also has significant concentrations of cyanogenic glycosides. Over a half a billion people eat cassava on a regular basis resulting in serious thyroid and neurological impacts. [ r Salicylates are phytochemicals plants use to fight back against predators. There are many drugs developed from the salicylate family like aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid).But many people are very intolerant to salicylates. They experience immediate allergy-like symptoms (asthma like symptoms from constriction of bronchial passages and mucus production, hives, swelling and GI upset).While most people seem to be able to handle average amounts of salicylate in food and medications there is a danger that salicylates can bioaccumulate in the body over time. They can build up over time causing insidious harm (similar to the "Spinach Pricks" of oxalates).Even with all the phytochemicals fruit still very-well-may-be the best option to eat of all plant parts (and that is saying something about the other parts!).It's the only part plants designed for predators to eat.Just like agriculture moved us further and further away from what we are designed to eat fruit has fallen further and further away from the original tree.