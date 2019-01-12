Peer-Review of Draft Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Boys and Men

This puts this document in the ironic position of not following its own main guideline: to be culturally sensitive to those in need of treatment.

This document reviews a proposed draft for the treatment of men and boys presented before the American Psychological Association's Council of Representatives in August, 2018I read with great interest the draft guidelines for psychological practice with boys and men. I appreciated the hard work and time (13 years) that went into this. I also appreciated some of the important points the draft guidelines bring up, such as the importance for therapists to be familiar with working with men and boys who may be non-traditional in their approach to masculinity.I hope my following observations will be viewed as constructive, even where critical, which is my intent.Early on the manuscript makes a hard distinction between gender and sex which is not uncommon, of course.In this sense, I am concerned that were clinicians to actually take these guidelines seriously, they could actually do more harm than good as far as "traditional" men are concerned . This could come through increasing practitioner biases toward "traditional" men, advocating therapies that are not too different from other problematic "conversion" therapies for those who do not adhere to a set of rigid gender norms (ironically, in this case, gender norms enforced by a progressive movement opposed to traditional masculinity), as well as actually making therapy LESS attractive to men, even as the authors rightly point out that men are less likely to seek help.In some cases, the insinuated linkages between traditional masculinity and some outcomes seemed little more than speculations, and were difficult to endorse (e.g. learning disorders, African American men turning to gangs because they are excluded from traditional Eurocentric masculinity, etc.)In general though, in sweeping terms, traditional men are portrayed as nearly monstrous, their cultural values associated with everything from sexism to promiscuity to their own declining health (which essentially places blame on them, something we generally try to avoid with other groups). I think a lot of men with traditional values would be shocked to learn, for instance, that they were promiscuous, didn't value women's rights, were incapable of making deep friendships, or finding non-violent ways to solve problems. Surely, traditional masculinity also has many positive features, none of which are recognized in this document.Again, the unfortunate element is that the guidelines make excellent points about reaching out to non-traditional men. It's unfortunate that the guidelines do not seem intent on extending the same courtesy to traditional men.Again, also the document keeps emphasizing socialization as a causal element and neglects wide bodies of research on the evolutionary and neurobiological origins of male gender and behavior.At times the guidelines appear to push clinicians to challenge traditional masculinity or challenge "male privilege" .I doubt it is productive to push clinicians to make this a standard goal for treatment with "traditional" men. I have skepticism that a male who comes for treatment for depression is going to benefit much from discussions of his privilege, for instance.The document also uses a lot of language that appears to remove agency from men, once again, traditional men in particular. For example, "By the time he reaches adulthood, a man will tend to demonstrate behaviors as prescribed by his ethnicity, culture, and different constructions of masculinity." I find that a pretty bleak view of the human condition... I'd argue we're not merely machines programmed by our cultures (or biology either.)Many of the terms are often vague such as "sexist constructions of masculinity"...how is this defined, exactly? Isn't this rather subjective?The document is also rather repetitive throughout. This makes it somewhat difficult to read.Guideline 10 appears to be largely an advocacy goal, not practice guideline. Why is in a document that is ostensibly a practice guideline?Text is suddenly blue, page 53I do want to conclude by emphasizing that the manuscript does have some important points about opening up therapy to non-traditional males. But this shouldn't come at the cost to traditional males. As it currently stands, I think this document might make an interesting debate paper (although it still is rather repetitive and has other issues).. I'll note, for what it is worth, I do not consider myself a "traditional" male (at least how the authors seem to define it) or conservative. I recommend against acceptance of this document as an APA practice guideline, but do encourage the authors to take some of my concerns to heart and see if they could improve it.Signed, Chris Ferguson