Psychologists treating individual boys and men for individual problems should not be basing their approach on unscientific collectivist theories.

The American Psychological Association (APA) has, for the first time in its history, come out with Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Boys and Men One does not have to have read the entire 30,000 word document to appreciate its thrust:In a section called "masculine ideology ," the APA says: "Masculine ideology is a set of descriptive, prescriptive, and proscriptive ... cognitions about boys and men (academic citations added). Although there are differences in masculinity ideologies, there is a particular constellation of standards that have held sway over large segments of the population, including: anti-femininity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, and adventure, risk and violence. These have been collectively referred to as traditional masculinity ideology." This statement seems to have been composed by someone who has to bite her or his tongue in order not to describe manly men as "deplorables."Let's unpack this a bit. By "anti-femininity," the APA means homophobia, but homophobia as a systematic attitude was not so much a feature of traditional masculinity as of traditional society. Women in a previous era were as likely to mock homosexuals as men.The others - achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, adventure, and risk-taking - are indeed masculine qualities, and they are not part of an "ideology," they are inherent. They are the qualities that brought humankind from caves to the Silk Road to global exploration across dangerous seas and to the moon landing. But the monumental accomplishments that can be traced directly to these masculine traits are of no interest to the APA.For an interesting contrast and a kind of "control" to the APA's guidelines for treating boys and men, we turn to the 2007 APA Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Girls and Women Hmm. Many of these stressors apply equally to boys and men. Intimate Partner Violence is largely bilateral (and rates are statistically elevated amongst lesbians.)Men also suffer from "limited economic resources." Same for "relationship disruptions." What does "unrealistic media images of girls and women" mean?The general idea promoted in these Guidelines is that women are victims. We are told they are seven times more likely than boys to be depressed, and nine times more likely to experience eating disorders. Is that men's fault? There is no literature to my knowledge that gives evidence of any such causal link, but the APA does actually make a stab at blaming men anyway, stating "The abuse and violence in our society (e.g., abuse, battering, rape) may contribute to the development of dysfunctional behavior such as eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and suicidal behavior." (So male violence "may" contribute to these female problems? Right. And you know what else "may" contribute? Climate change! Or the invention of Size 0! "May" is the ultimate weasel word when alleged experts don't know the answer, and it does not belong in any document purporting to guide psychologists in their treatment of girls and women.Or here's a thought: All this depression and anxiety "may" come from female ideologues, who as educators and role models:The APA provides no actual evidence of any specific reason why girls and women are demonstrably more depressed and anxious than boys and men. They even admit that, "blatant forms of sexist and racist bias have decreased over time." Instead of exploring the possibility that feminism, the most influential ideology of our era, has apparently not led to an increase in girls' and women's mental health and - this time I am serious, not sarcastic- "may" very well be at the root of much of female unhappiness, they double down and theorize that "the continuing presence of more subtle forms of sexist and racist bias" are in play.It is hardly surprising to learn that the psychology profession has become increasingly populated by women in recent years, and also trending younger, meaning more of its practitioners came into the profession after having been steeped for years in an increasingly more radically anti-science and pro-ideological academic environment.The Guidelines note that men are less likely than women to seek therapy because "traditional masculinity" discourages men from opening up and seeking help, but ironically,. Indeed, the APA has just managed to alienate the very people it thinks are most in need of its ministrations. Good one, APA!Psychologists are being advised that before they even begin to treat their patients as human beings, they should consider their male patients to be automatically in need of existential alteration, and consider their female patients to be automatically in need of sympathy and blame-shifting.If improving mental health was their objective, both sets of Guidelines are worse than useless. On the other hand, if furthering misandry and infantilizing women was their objective, the APA has created an ideal blueprint for success.