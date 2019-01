© Carlos Barria / Reuters

Trump and Congress To Work Throughout The Weekend

President Donald Trump warned Friday afternoon that he's going to fight for a secure border, stressing that he won't compromise the border wall even if the government shutdown lasts years. It was his second closed door meeting with Democrats and Republican leadership but no compromise or resolution was reached.He addressed reporters in the White House Rose Garden shortly after the meeting saying the parties made progress but were far from a resolution.His address on Friday came in the wake of a two-week government shutdown over the $5 billion he requested in the budget for the border wall, which Democrats do not support.Tom Homan, retired former acting director of Immigration and Custom's Enforcement, told SaraACarter.com in an interview this week the national security implications of a porous border are serious and vast. Homan said the majority of ICE personnel and federal law enforcement officials he's spoken with back the president's decision to find a resolution to the border wall.In a letter to members of congress Friday morning the president pushed for the border wall funding, noting the national security implications of not taking action.According to the Associated Press, Democrats say the shutdown is making it difficult for families to pay bills. They called on Trump to reopen the government while negotiations continue."It's very hard to see how progress will be made unless they open up the government," said Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. House Democrats attempted to push through legislation Thursday night that would fund the government but not the border wall.During his address Friday,The president was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional leaders at the press conference. including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA. They said their teams are prepared to work throughout the weekend.Currently 800,000 federal workers are now on furlough. Some are working without guaranteed pay but Trump stressed that he's not going to back down saying, "the safety net is going to be having a strong border because we're going to be safe."The president has spoken to some furloughed workers who support the administration's decision to not back away from the border wall funding, Trump revealed. He said those workers have told him, "Mr. President keep going, this is far more important."According to the White House, both the administration and Congressional Staff will work through the weekend to accelerate bipartisan consensus.For more on the White House plans read here.