Le Monde has issued an apology over its cover after facing a barrage of accusations of 'comparing' President Emmanuel Macron to Adolf Hitler. The magazine insisted that it "obviously" had no such parallel in mind.The controversial image featured on the cover of the M le magazine du Monde, issued on Saturday. It contains a photo collage of Macron and the Yellow Vest protesters on the Champs Elysees.The image and its art style have definitely caught the eye of readers, with the President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand suggesting that they might have invoked certain parallels.Many users, however, mocked those who were "offended" by the "comparison," noting it was quite peculiar that Hitler was the first person who came to their minds.The cover of the magazine might actually have compared Macron to the Communism ideologist Karl Marx, the jokers suggested.Or the Bolshevik leader, Vladimir Lenin.Or maybe even to a particular giant lizard, hell-bent on destruction.Le Monde issued an apology for the disturbance that the cover has caused, but it rejected suggestions that had intended to compare Macron to the Nazi leader."We apologize to those who have been shocked by the graphic design which obviously does not correspond to the reproaches forwarded to us," M le magazine du Monde's director, Luc Bronner, explained in an editorial note.