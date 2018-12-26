© Getty Images

The Queen's Christmas Day speech has been slammed on social media for being "out of touch" and disrespectful to families "struggling to make ends meet".In her annual address, broadcast at 3pm today. the head of state talked about Brexit and austerity.But she also praised the Comonwealth for "the bonds of affection it promotes, and a common desire to live in a better, more peaceful world."Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding."The royal joked about being a grandmother and looking forward family weddings.One posted on Twitter: "Always warms an old republican's heart to see the billionaire head of an antiquated institution, surrounding themselves with gold in their modest 775-roomed detached home, while others are f***ing struggling to make ends meet."Others highlighted the plight of food bank users over Christmas, with one writing: "Queen says, from her humble and modest surroundings, family kept her 'well occupied' over the year. I suspect the thousands of mums and dads that use food banks and struggle on Universal Credit each week could say the same."And one Twitter user said: "I don't understand the criticism old Mrs Windsor is getting over her gold piano while she lectures her subjects. It's a fairly standard piece of furniture. I keep mine next to my diamond encrusted microwave."