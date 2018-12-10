© Getty Images



We have read the opinion article titled "Health Canada's new Food Guide is on the right track" (Calgary Herald, Nov. 27) with interest. We represent a growing number of Canadian physicians and health professionals, called the Canadian Clinicians for Therapeutic Nutrition, who use whole-food nutritional strategies, which often include meat, eggs and dairy, to prevent and often put into remission the burden of chronic non-communicable disease in our patients. This usually involves lower levels of carbohydrates and higher levels of natural fats than is currently recommended, a therapeutic nutritional strategy well supported in the literature.Advocating for a reduction of sugar and processed food and a focus on whole foods are positions we strongly agree with, and we applaud Health Canada for making those suggestions. However, the proposed focus on a plant-based approach lacks sound scientific support. Several dietary patterns have been shown to improve people's health, when compared to a western diet, including Mediterranean, Paleo, low fat/DASH, low carbohydrate/healthy fat, and whole foods plant-based/vegan.If Health Canada concentrated their message to Canadians to highlight the commonalities of these diets, which is the elimination of processed foods, Canadians would experience health benefits related to improved food quality with less sugar, refined flours and nutritionally deplete industrial foods, regardless of whether they choose to include animal products or not. Canadians deserve to be informed of all scientifically equal choices so they can tailor an individual dietary strategy based on dietary preferences, philosophical or religious beliefs, and metabolic health.Barbra Allen Bradshaw, MD FRCPC, anatomical pathologist, Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Care Centre, Abbotsford, B.C.; associate professor at UBC department of pathology and co-founder of Canadian Clinicians for Therapeutic Nutrition.Carol Loffelmann, MD FRCPC­, Toronto anesthesiologist and co-founder of Canadian Clinicians for Therapeutic Nutrition.Andrew Samis, BSc(Hon) MSc MD PhD FCCP FRCSC FACS, trauma team, RACE team and cardiac surgery intensivist KHSC, intensivist, general surgeon, physician stroke champion QHC; investigating coroner, Kingston area; assistant professor, department of surgery, Queen's University, Kingston, Ont.Eliana Witchell, MSc (Applied Human Nutrition), RD, founder/CEO of Eat ;Different RD, private practice RD, Toronto.Jasmin Levallois-Gignac, MD FRCPC, nephrologist, Moncton, N.B.Jay Wortman, BSc MD CCFP, family physician, assistant clinical professor, UBC, West Vancouver.Èvelyne Bourdua-Roy, MD CCFP, family physician, Contrecoeur, QC, director, Clinique Reversa.Miriam Berchuk, MD FRCPC, anesthesiologist, Rockyview General Hospital, Calgary.