© Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images



The nominee to command all U.S. troops in the Middle East told senators thatand that the Afghan government cannot sustain the high number of losses to its troops.Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who made the remarks during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, U.S. troops because Afghan forces are "not there yet" in terms of being able to successfully defend the country.McKenzie's use of the word "stalemate" to describe the 17-year war comes"They are not losing right now, I think that is fair to say," Dunford said during a security forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia in November. "We used the term stalemate a year ago and, relatively speaking, it has not changed much."The percentage of territory controlled by the Afghan government has been largely, but Afghan forces have sustained heavy losses. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said last month thatMcKenzie told senators Tuesday that those Afghan losses "are not going to be sustainable unless we correct this problem.""And I know that it has [Army Gen. Scott] Miller's direct attention," McKenzie added, referring to the commander of the Resolute Support mission and American forces in Afghanistan. "And if confirmed, it would be something that I would like to work with him on, as a matter of great importance.McKenzie emphasized that, while the military effort in Afghanistan is at a stalemate, diplomacy "is alive and being vigorously pursued now by [U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad] and other actors in the region."On Tuesday, a political delegation from the Taliban's Doha office arrived in Islamabad for additional talks with Khalizad, a Taliban source told ABC News.November marked the deadliest month in over a year for U.S. troops in Afghanistan with the loss of six service members. A total of 14 American service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year.