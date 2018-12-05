© ers / Mohammad Ismail

Afghanistan is ready to negotiate peace with the Taliban, a high-ranking government official said on the heels of an Afghanistan peace conference in Moscow.Afghanistan's government will not set out any preconditions for direct peace talks with the Taliban, Ehsan Taheri, spokesman for the country's High Peace Council (HPC), told RIA Novosti in an interview."Nowadays, we - the government and the High Peace Council - declare that there are no prerequisites for the launch of the talks," Taheri said.Established in 2010 by then-President Hamid Karzai, the HPC is a body in charge of negotiating peace with the Taliban.There is "a growing desire" among Taliban commanders to engage in the talks "without intermediaries," according to the official.Therefore, Kabul is open to discuss "any issue crucial for Afghanistan's future," the official said. There are "no problems" for the government and the Taliban even to talk changes to the country's constitution because is provisions allow for making amendments.Now, it is up to the Taliban to respond to the HPC's peace gesture and confirm if they are ready for direct talks, Taheri noted.In the meantime, they sent emissaries to meet with Afghan government officials in Moscow in early November.The talks in Moscow mark. The meeting, brokered by Russian diplomats, helped pave the way for a future dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban, Taheri said.There has been low-key diplomatic activity going on in and around Afghanistan. In recent months, the Taliban reportedly sent official delegations to neighboring Uzbekistan, and also held talks with US diplomats in Qatar, where the militants' political wing has an unofficial liaison office.