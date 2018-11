© Mario Tama/Getty Images



"104 [migrants] received administrative sanctions and four were turned over to the Public Prosecutor for crimes of theft, fights and outrages ... while the rest have been for the crimes of possession of drugs, drunkenness on public roads and causing disturbances."

Are the migrant caravans currently in Mexico harmless and innocent, or are they full of problems and troublemakers? That's the question that many people both in the United States and south of the border are asking after thousands of immigrants began arriving in the border city of Tijuana.Liberal voices, predictably, have insisted that it's the former while yelling "racist!" any time somebody suggests otherwise.More and more, however, there is... and now even Tijuana residents are starting to question the "open borders" narrative.On Friday, El Sol de Tijuana reported thatThe Mexican newspaper highlighted one of those crimes, which involved a knife attack by a Honduran migrant against another immigrant from Haiti. El Sol also explained that illicit drug use is commonplace among the caravan migrants."The fact (is) that these migrants, who have problems of addictions, who are using drugs on the public highway ...the paper stated. ( Original Spanish article .)Ironically,Knowing who is a criminal and who is not is vital, yet extremely difficult given the circumstances of these caravans.While the left is busy demanding that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement be disbanded Marco Antonio Sotomayor Amezcua, a government security official, indicated that the Instituto Nacional de Migración - which can be thought of as Mexico's ICE - is a key part of being able to "detect and deport people who have committed crimes."After years of the INM being primarily focused on enforcing immigration laws among American expats who retire to Mexico, the government is scrambling to deal with the very different issue of nearly 10,000 unknown foreigners arriving at once.Meanwhile, the migrant situation in Tijuana has become so bad that the city's mayor has called it a humanitarian crisis, and Mexican residents have begun protesting the caravans."The mayor of Tijuana, Juan Manuel Gastélum, declared a humanitarian crisis in the city in the face of the extraordinary situation that is experienced by the arrival of thousands of migrants," El Sol reported . ( Original Spanish .) "The city can no longer deal with the matter," insisted Gastélum, who was recently spotted wearing a "Make Tijuana Great Again" hat.Secretary of Public Security Marco Sotomayor confirmed thatDespite the left constantly calling Republicans "racist" for suggesting that it is not the best and brightest who are surging illegally across borders,When Mexican officials are raising red flags about how other Hispanics from Central America are ignoring laws, maybe it's time to listen.