Liberal voices, predictably, have insisted that it's the former while yelling "racist!" any time somebody suggests otherwise.
More and more, however, there is mounting evidence that there are far more delinquents in the caravans than was previously reported ... and now even Tijuana residents are starting to question the "open borders" narrative.
On Friday, El Sol de Tijuana reported that 127 migrants have been arrested in Mexico for various offenses, some of them violent. The Mexican newspaper highlighted one of those crimes, which involved a knife attack by a Honduran migrant against another immigrant from Haiti. El Sol also explained that illicit drug use is commonplace among the caravan migrants.
"The fact (is) that these migrants, who have problems of addictions, who are using drugs on the public highway ... become highly vulnerable to recruitment by local delinquency to turn them into drug dealers and possible victims of crime," the paper stated. (Original Spanish article.)
Ironically, government officials in Mexico are starting to come to the same conclusions as the Trump administration: Knowing who is a criminal and who is not is vital, yet extremely difficult given the circumstances of these caravans.
While the left is busy demanding that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement be disbanded, Mexican authorities are increasingly relying on their version of ICE to verify the identity of lawbreakers and deport them from Mexico.
Marco Antonio Sotomayor Amezcua, a government security official, indicated that the Instituto Nacional de Migración - which can be thought of as Mexico's ICE - is a key part of being able to "detect and deport people who have committed crimes."
After years of the INM being primarily focused on enforcing immigration laws among American expats who retire to Mexico, the government is scrambling to deal with the very different issue of nearly 10,000 unknown foreigners arriving at once.
Meanwhile, the migrant situation in Tijuana has become so bad that the city's mayor has called it a humanitarian crisis, and Mexican residents have begun protesting the caravans.
"The mayor of Tijuana, Juan Manuel Gastélum, declared a humanitarian crisis in the city in the face of the extraordinary situation that is experienced by the arrival of thousands of migrants," El Sol reported. (Original Spanish.) "The city can no longer deal with the matter," insisted Gastélum, who was recently spotted wearing a "Make Tijuana Great Again" hat.
Secretary of Public Security Marco Sotomayor confirmed that
"104 [migrants] received administrative sanctions and four were turned over to the Public Prosecutor for crimes of theft, fights and outrages ... while the rest have been for the crimes of possession of drugs, drunkenness on public roads and causing disturbances."To the embarrassment of American liberals, it seems President Donald Trump has been largely vindicated. Despite the left constantly calling Republicans "racist" for suggesting that it is not the best and brightest who are surging illegally across borders, it is now Mexico that is discovering the very same thing.
It is not racism, it is reality. When Mexican officials are raising red flags about how other Hispanics from Central America are ignoring laws, maybe it's time to listen.
About the Author:
Benjamin Arie is an independent journalist and writer. He has personally covered everything ranging from local crime to the U.S. president as a reporter in Michigan, before focusing on national politics. Ben frequently travels to Latin America and has spent years living in Mexico.
Comment: As more arrests and deportations are made, Mexico continues to validate Trump's warnings regarding 'problematic' members of the march. See also: