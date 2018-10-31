© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



"The Caravans are made up of some very tough fighters and people," the president tweeted on Wednesday. "Fought back hard and viciously against Mexico at Northern Border before breaking through. Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan. Should stop them before they reach our Border, but won't!"

Continuing a stream of similar warnings, US President Donald Trump has again warned a thousands-strong 'caravan' of migrants, en route to the US, to "turn around," as the Pentagon identifies 7,000 troops to send to the border.With a caravan of around 4,500 migrants already well into Mexico, "breaking though," was likely a reference to a second migrant caravan forcing its way through Mexico's southern border with Guatemala on Saturday, battering down the gates and throwing rocks at police.In a follow-up tweet, Trump again threatened the migrants with a harsh response, and claimed that the caravans "are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members."While the migrants of the second caravan violently clashed with Mexican police,As the first caravan crossed his country, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales did state thatIt is not clear, however, if these people were marching with the caravanOther than Morales' claim,While the first caravan is still almost 1,000 miles from the nearest border crossing point of McAllen, Texas, the Pentagon has authorized the deployment of over 5,000 troops to the border.and General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, Commander of US Northern Command, said on Tuesday thatA US official told Reuters on Wednesday that theThe official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the figure was an initial estimate, and is subject to change.r.Immigration is a top priority for Republican voters ahead of next week's midterm elections, and Trump himself has called the caravan a "great midterm issue" for Republicans, and has used the issue to bash Democrats for failing to support tougher border control legislation.