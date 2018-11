© Reuters/Leah Millis



The US will need a "handful more weeks" to decide if Saudi Arabia should be somehow sanctioned for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Mike Pompeo has said, noting that Riyadh remains a "great partner" serving US national security.Exactly one month after the disappearance and the subsequent murder of the Washington Post columnist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, theif the regime's involvement in the journalist's death were confirmed. And even though Riyadh already confirmed that the journalist was indeed killed and his body 'disappeared,'The US is "reviewing putting sanctions on the individuals that we have been able to identify to date that ... were engaged in that murder," Pompeo told KMOX radio in St. Louis, according to Reuters.but I think we'll be able to get there."In Khashoggi's case there already appears to be plenty of evidence to establish the guilty party in his murder. Ankara maintains that there is strong proof that the killing of the Saudi journalist at the Saudi consulate on October 2In stark contrast, it took the US a bit over three weeks to start expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, which the UK pinned on the Kremlin. Despite Moscow's denial of any involvement and no additional evidence produced by the Brits, Washington slapped Russia with further sanctions over the case in August, with another tranche expected to activate this month.Amid media reports of the Saudi Crown Prince's alleged connection to the murder,in the death of his prominent critic. As part of the ongoing investigation into the case,Trump, who repeatedly stated hishe signed with the Saudis last year, hasSo far the Republicans hold a slight majority in Congress but the composition of US lawmaking could change next week, following the mid-term elections. The president, however, "will demand accountability for those who were involved in the commission of this heinous crime," Pompeo stressed Thursday."We made a commitment of holding accountable all those responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," the US chief diplomat noted in a separate WIBK radio interview. "But in addition to that, we also recognize a long time, deep set of the strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."Besides providing "enormous opportunities" for American "wealth generation," the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains a "solid partner" in the US effort to "change" Iran's behavior, Pompeo said. All of the above are parts of "American national security interests" which the US leadership "cannot lose sight of."