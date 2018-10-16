© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press/Joel Angel Juarez

"It would lead to Saudi Arabia's failure to commit to producing 7.5 million barrels. If the price of oil reaching $80 angered President Trump, no one should rule out the price jumping to $100, or $200, or even double that figure."

As Washington considers sanctions against Riyadh over a missing journalist,Brent oil was trading 80 cents higher on Monday at $81.25 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI jumped 53 cents to $71.87.after the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi."Growing tensions over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has proved supportive for oil prices," said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson, as quoted by Reuters.Saudi Arabia has said it would retaliate if any sanctions are imposed.Patterson said.Oil is still off the $86 peak seen last week before the sell-off on the US markets. However, if US President Donald Trump goes through with the promise of "severe punishment" against Riyadh if it's proven the Saudis ordered the murder of Khashoggi, oil prices could skyrocket."If US sanctions are imposed on Saudi Arabia, we will be facing an economic disaster that would rock the entire world," Turki Aldakhil, the general manager of Saudi Arabia-based Al Arabiya television wrote in an op-ed. The media is owned by the royal family.Trump has repeatedly blamed OPEC leader Saudi Arabia for propping up oil prices, which have translated to higher gasoline prices for US consumers. It is a problem for the president and the Republican leadership with US midterm elections coming up in less than a month.