© Jim Bourg / Reuters



A statement provided to the senate by Christine Blasey Ford's ex-boyfriend has raised serious questions about the truthfulness of her sworn testimony, in the latest twist to the ongoing Kavanaugh confirmation saga.Ford, the California professor who claims Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, caused a national uproar with her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is currently deliberating over Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.But in a written declaration leaked to the media on Tuesday, an unidentified ex-lover said that during their six-year relationship,Ford insisted that she had "never" done so, but her former boyfriend says that she used her background in psychology to help a friend who was preparing for such a test.Ford apparently passed her own polygraph test, but Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley has demanded that her lawyers turn over all video and audio recordings of the procedure, as the ex-boyfriend's statement "raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results."The letter also raises doubts about Ford's slew of phobias.During her sworn testimony, Ford told the senate that she was afraid of flying, small spaces and buildings with only one exit - trauma that she attributed to her alleged assault some 30 years ago.Meanwhile, statements from a separate Kavanaugh accuser, Julie Swetnick, have faced similar scrutiny from past lovers. A man who had a brief extramarital affair with Swetnick said that she enjoyed group sex and suffered from psychological issues. Swetnick claimed that Kavanaugh attended gang-rape parties in high school.